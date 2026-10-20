Hesai Group To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 10, 2026
|Event Title:
|Hesai Group Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|Pre-registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until November 17, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-930-639
|China Mainland:
|400-120-9216
|Replay PIN:
|10057354
About Hesai
Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a Physical AI infrastructure company. With a product portfolio spanning lidar, Kosmo spatial intelligence platform, and robotic actuation modules, Hesai is the only company in the industry covering the full robotics chain of "see, understand, and act" while achieving commercialization at scale. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, and commercial robots, and holds a leading share of the global lidar market. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hesai Group
Capital Markets Department
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
Source: Hesai Group
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