Hesai Group To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 10, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 AM ET on November 10, 2026 - SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) (“Hesai” or the“Company”), a Physical AI infrastructure company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, before the U.S. market opens. The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 10, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 10, 2026). For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Hesai Group Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration Link:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until November 17, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10057354

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a Physical AI infrastructure company. With a product portfolio spanning lidar, Kosmo spatial intelligence platform, and robotic actuation modules, Hesai is the only company in the industry covering the full robotics chain of "see, understand, and act" while achieving commercialization at scale. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, and commercial robots, and holds a leading share of the global lidar market. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.

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Hesai Group

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Christensen Advisory

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Source: Hesai Group