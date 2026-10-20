Logo for tranScreen Wireless Presentation

Exploring Wireless Presentation Technologies for Business Meetings and Collaborative Workspaces

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 20, 2026 - As meeting rooms, classrooms and large venues adopt more flexible collaboration technologies, wireless presentation solutions are evolving beyond basic cable replacement. Chinese companies are contributing to this development through wireless screen-sharing hardware, multimedia chips, collaboration devices and display technologies. This industry review examines five companies operating at different levels of the wireless presentation supply chain: Shenzhen tranScreen Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Bijie Networks Co., Ltd., Actions Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Xiamen Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Wuhan AWiND Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.Among these companies, tranScreen focuses on commercial wireless screen-sharing systems, transmitters, receivers and multi-display applications. Its published product specifications illustrate how Professional Wireless Presentation solutions are addressing requirements such as 4K output, multi-screen wireless presentation, low-latency wireless presentation and compatibility with different source devices.Industry Context: Wireless Presentation Moves Beyond Cable ReplacementThe global wireless presentation solutions market continues to attract attention as organizations upgrade meeting spaces, classrooms and collaborative environments. DataIntelo's 2026 market research estimates the market at USD 7.8 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%. The report attributes 52.1% of revenue to hardware, highlighting the continued role of physical devices in the category.Demand spans several application environments, including wireless presentation for meeting rooms, Wireless Presentation for smart classroom deployments, and Wireless Presentation for exhibition hall installations. In these settings, users increasingly expect straightforward device connections, reliable screen transmission, support for multiple presenters and compatibility with existing audiovisual equipment.Bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) functionality is also becoming an important consideration. Alongside conventional receivers, the market includes USB-C wireless presentation transmitters, HDMI-based devices and integrated conferencing systems. Features such as plug-and-play wireless presentation, multi-display output and support for different operating systems can help simplify deployment, although actual performance depends on device compatibility, network conditions and implementation.Selection CriteriaThe five companies in this review were selected based on their publicly described business activities, their China-based development or operating presence, and their relevance to wireless presentation or its supporting technology ecosystem. They represent different parts of the value chain rather than five directly comparable finished-product manufacturers.The list is not a verified market-share ranking, and the order does not indicate independently measured product performance. The profiles below distinguish between companies with directly documented wireless presentation products and those whose relevance lies in semiconductors, conferencing equipment or display integration.1. Shenzhen tranScreen Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen tranScreen Technology Co., Ltd. is a commercial wireless screen-sharing solution provider founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The company develops and manufactures wireless presentation systems, wireless video matrix products, transmitters, receivers and collaboration accessories for professional and commercial applications. Its product portfolio supports applications ranging from meeting rooms and training centers to classrooms, conference halls and other large venues.According to company-provided information, tranScreen operates a 4,000-square-metre manufacturing facility, employs approximately 50 people and has a 30-engineer R&D team. Its stated annual production capacity is 120,000 units, with approximately 30% of products exported to markets including Southeast Asia, South Asia and South America. The company also describes its business as supporting OEM and ODM projects, including hardware and software customization for commercial audiovisual partners. These capabilities are relevant to buyers seeking OEM ODM customizable Wireless Presentation solutions for specific deployment requirements.The company's published specifications cover several categories of wireless presentation device. The PTB3219 4K Wireless Presentation unit runs Android 11 and uses dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with stated hotspot speeds of up to 1,201 Mbps and support for up to nine hotspot-connected devices. It provides one HDMI input supporting up to 4K at 30 Hz and two HDMI outputs: a main display supporting up to 4K at 60 Hz and a secondary display supporting up to 2K at 60 Hz. Available split-screen layouts include 1-, 2-, 4- and 9-screen configurations. The device also includes Gigabit Ethernet, with average latency specified at below 150 ms at a distance of 10 metres for 1080P content.For interactive applications, the PTB3609 Multi-screen Interactive Presentation system supports 10-point touchback for Windows and macOS, nine wireless sharing channels and fewer than 128 wireless note users on the same Wi-Fi 6 platform. These features are intended for environments where presenters need to share content while retaining interactive control of the connected display.The PTB4615 Wireless Presentation Receiver offers a more compact configuration. Its published specifications list Android 10, dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, support for up to eight connected devices, two split screens, and AirPlay, DLNA and tranScreen protocol compatibility. The company specifies average latency below 90 ms at 3 metres for 1080P content. These figures provide a reference point for evaluating low-latency wireless presentation, although results should be verified under the conditions of each deployment.For installations requiring several displays, the PTM6302 Wireless Video Matrix combines wired matrix switching with wireless casting from up to four devices simultaneously. It supports up to eight wireless connection devices, nine HD outputs and up to 36 freely positioned windows at 1080P and 30 Hz. The unit uses a 1U chassis measuring 440 × 280 × 44.45 mm, weighs approximately 3 kg and has stated power consumption of about 20 W. This configuration is relevant to multi-screen wireless presentation and Wireless matrix applications in larger audiovisual systems.tranScreen's transmitter range includes USB-C and HDMI options. The PTB1312 Type-C 4K BYOM Transmitter supports a maximum transmission resolution of 3840 × 2160, startup within 15 seconds, USB Audio Class (UAC) support and a configurable button for freeze casting or BYOM source switching. The PTB1308 HDMI 4K BYOM Transmitter provides a corresponding 4K transmission option for HDMI-equipped sources, while the PTB1304 Type-C 2K and PTB1305 HDMI 2K models address 1920 × 1080 deployments. Together, these products cover different laptop interfaces and help organizations evaluate a BYOM-ready Wireless Presentation setup around their existing devices.The company's accessories include the PPT2201 Whiteboard Pen, PPT2105 Wireless Presentation Pen, PMS2402 Wireless Presentation Mouse and PTB-EXB Transmitter Display Stand. The transmitter lineup also supports applications requiring a Wireless Presentation Dongle or dedicated Wireless Presentation Button, depending on the selected product configuration. Taken together, the portfolio addresses both standalone screen sharing and broader Wireless collaboration requirements.2. Suzhou Bijie Networks Co., Ltd.Suzhou Bijie Networks Co., Ltd., based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is associated with wireless screen-sharing and multi-protocol casting technologies. Its relevance to the market lies in the software and integration layer, where casting protocols and related technology can be incorporated into receiver hardware, commercial displays and interactive panels. Buyers considering this type of solution should verify supported protocols, operating-system compatibility and firmware maintenance arrangements for the intended application.3. Actions Microelectronics Co., Ltd.Actions Microelectronics Co., Ltd. operates in the multimedia semiconductor sector. Its relevance to wireless presentation is at the component level, where chip capabilities can influence multimedia processing, decoding and interface options available to downstream device manufacturers. It should therefore be evaluated as an upstream technology supplier rather than assumed to be a direct provider of finished wireless presentation systems.4. Xiamen Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd.Xiamen Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd., based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, develops communication and collaboration equipment for enterprise and meeting-room environments. Its product category is relevant to wireless presentation deployments in which screen sharing works alongside cameras, microphones, speakerphones and other conferencing peripherals. For organizations purchasing a complete wireless conferencing system, compatibility between presentation equipment and the wider room setup can be as important as the capabilities of an individual receiver.5. Wuhan AWiND Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.Wuhan AWiND Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. is associated with optoelectronics and display-related technologies. Its potential relevance to the wireless presentation ecosystem lies in display integration and interactive hardware, where cast content is ultimately presented to users. For projects involving interactive panels or larger display installations, buyers should confirm the company's current product scope and the specific components or integration services it can provide.Technical Considerations Across Wireless Presentation ApplicationsThe five companies illustrate why wireless presentation suppliers should be assessed according to their actual role in a project rather than through a single ranking.Latency and test conditions: Published latency figures are meaningful only when resolution, distance, network conditions and measurement methods are considered. tranScreen specifies below 90 ms average latency at 3 metres for the PTB4615 and below 150 ms at 10 metres for the PTB3219 and PTB3609, all for 1080P content. These are manufacturer-stated figures under different conditions and should not be treated as directly equivalent laboratory results.Multi-screen capacity: Maximum connected devices, simultaneous casting streams and the number of displayed windows measure different capabilities. Buyers planning a multi-screen installation should verify how many presenters can cast concurrently and how layouts behave when additional devices join.Connectivity and protocols: AirPlay, DLNA, Miracast and vendor-specific casting protocols may be relevant to different device fleets. Compatibility should be checked against the specific hardware, software and firmware versions involved.Transmitter design and BYOM: USB-C wireless presentation and HDMI transmitters serve different source-device configurations. A suitable BYOM deployment should be checked against laptop ports, audio routing, display interfaces and the conferencing applications used by the organization.Reliability and deployment: Stable wireless presentation depends on more than a product's advertised resolution. Wireless interference, network configuration, room layout, firmware and the number of simultaneous users can all affect the experience. A plug-and-play wireless presentation device may simplify installation, but buyers should still validate performance in the intended environment.Company StatementtranScreen describes its approach as focusing on making screen sharing and collaboration easier, faster and more reliable across meeting rooms, classrooms, training centers, conference halls and other professional environments. Its stated priorities include fast connection, stable performance, broad device support and straightforward maintenance.The company uses the mission statement,“tranScreen, let screen fly!” and the positioning“Be an expert in wireless video transmission” to describe its focus on wireless video technology. It also states that it provides solution consulting, system design, deployment support and after-sales service alongside its hardware portfolio.According to the company, its main product units carry a three-year free warranty, while accessory replacement is available within three months for confirmed quality issues. It also states that technical support continues after the warranty period and that related products hold 3C, CE and SRRC certifications. Buyers should confirm the applicable certificate numbers, product models and destination-market requirements before procurement.Outlook for Wireless Presentation SolutionsAs organizations modernize meeting rooms, classrooms and large venues, wireless presentation is increasingly part of a wider collaboration infrastructure rather than an isolated accessory. The market spans dedicated casting hardware, multimedia chips, conferencing equipment and display integration, with each layer contributing different capabilities.For tranScreen, its published portfolio of receivers, transmitters, wireless video matrix products and accessories provides a basis for evaluating applications ranging from a compact meeting-room setup to multi-display installations. Its OEM and ODM offering may also be relevant to commercial audiovisual partners seeking customized hardware or software configurations.For buyers, the practical priority is to match a supplier's documented capabilities with the intended use case. Whether the requirement is a 4K wireless presentation system, interactive classroom sharing, Wireless Presentation for exhibition hall installations or BYOM-enabled conferencing, evaluation should include real-world connection tests, concurrent-stream performance, protocol compatibility and verification of applicable certifications.Manufacturer specifications provide a useful starting point, but sample testing and written confirmation of deployment requirements remain important steps before a system is selected.

tranScreen Wireless Presentation

Shenzhen tranScreen Technology Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 191 2931 0906

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Wireless Presentation Solution Providers in China 2026: Advancing Meeting Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 20, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.