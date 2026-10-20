FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luis Nunez, of NautiQuest Marine Parts & Supplies, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how leading with love and building a family-oriented workplace can shape a more welcoming and effective business culture.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America's heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran's journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Nunez explores how prioritizing people over numbers can build a strong workplace culture, emphasizing that leading with care can support long-term business results.Luis's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Luis Nunez

Operation CEO TV

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Luis Nunez Joins Operation CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 20, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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