Haohong (Qihe) Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd

A practical reference for global buyers evaluating active pharmaceutical intermediate suppliers in China.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QIHE COUNTY, SHANDONG, CHINA · 20 OCTOBER 2026Haohong (Qihe) Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of active pharmaceutical intermediates and innovative APIs, has disclosed four Utility Model Patents granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration covering production, analytical and emissions-control equipment, together with an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate numbered NO:174Q240545R0S, issued by Shandong Guojian Certification Co., Ltd., and valid until 25 November 2027.The disclosures accompany this review of ten Chinese suppliers of active pharmaceutical intermediates. Each named company is a registered operating entity in China's corporate registration system and maintains a publicly described position in pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related custom synthesis services.Industry ContextCommercial research house Polaris Market Research estimates the global pharmaceutical intermediates market at USD 37.04 billion in 2025. Mordor Intelligence reports that bulk drug intermediates accounted for 48.10 percent of that market by type in the same year, and projects peptide and oligonucleotide intermediates to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.85 percent between 2026 and 2033. Both are revenue-based estimates published by commercial research firms and should be read as directional rather than as customs or regulatory statistics.Regulatory documentation, rather than headline capacity, has become the practical filter in supplier screening. U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance Q7A states that batch production records should be prepared for each intermediate and API and should include complete information relating to the production and control of each batch. The same guidance requires intermediates or APIs that fail established specifications to be identified and quarantined, and requires agents, brokers, traders, distributors, repackers and relabellers to retain traceability records covering original manufacturer identity, purchase orders, transport documents and supplied batch numbers. The European Medicines Agency states that active substances used in marketed medicines must comply with GMP, and sets out registration obligations for manufacturers and importers of active substances and relevant intermediates described in regulatory dossiers.How This List Was CompiledThe ten companies below were selected on four publicly checkable criteria: registered corporate status in China; a publicly described product scope covering pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs or custom synthesis; the availability of quality management documentation such as ISO 9001 or GMP-related certificates; and a stated capability in custom or contract synthesis. The ordering reflects an editorial assessment weighted toward documentation transparency and focus on high-grade intermediates. It is not a third-party rating, a market-share ranking or an assertion of product superiority, and no company was ranked on revenue, tonnage or customer list, none of which was independently verified for this review.The Ten Suppliers1. Haohong (Qihe) Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. - Qihe County, ShandongFounded in 2021 and located in the High-tech Zone of Qihe County within the Jinan Economic Circle, Haohong focuses on R&D and custom production of innovative APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates, with emphasis on anti-cancer, anti-hepatitis C and anti-diabetic therapies. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification under certificate NO:174Q240545R0S, valid until 25 November 2027, and was recognised as a Technology-based Small and Medium-sized Enterprise in 2024 and an Innovative Small and Medium-sized Enterprise of Shandong Province in 2025. Its disclosed portfolio centres on Apalutamide, Abemaciclib and Alectinib intermediates.2. Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Linhai, ZhejiangA publicly listed Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer whose disclosed activities span pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. Its distinguishing characteristic in supplier screening is vertical integration, with publicly described operations covering the chain from intermediate synthesis through to formulation, which supports continuity of supply discussions for buyers seeking a single accountable counterparty across several production stages.3. Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Taizhou, ZhejiangA publicly listed contract development and manufacturing organisation with a disclosed focus on small-molecule intermediates and APIs, including oncology and central nervous system compounds. Its comparative position rests on contract manufacturing workflows and process development services rather than on catalogue supply, which suits buyers requiring route development alongside scale-up.4. Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. - TianjinA publicly listed CDMO whose publicly described capabilities include process research, scale-up and commercial manufacturing of small-molecule APIs and intermediates, with disclosed work in continuous-flow processing. Buyers screening for early-phase development partners typically examine its process chemistry depth and technology platform documentation.5. Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. - ChongqingA publicly listed CDMO serving innovative drug developers, with a disclosed portfolio covering pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs and particular visibility in oncology-related synthesis. Its comparison advantage lies in development-stage project support, where buyers require milligram-to-kilogram progression under a single quality system.6. Zhejiang Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Dongyang, ZhejiangA publicly listed manufacturer whose disclosed business covers APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates across antibiotic, cardiovascular and other therapeutic classes. Its position in screening discussions rests on established bulk production of well-characterised intermediates, a segment that Mordor Intelligence reports as the largest by type.7. Jiangxi Synergy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - JiangxiA publicly listed producer of characteristic APIs and intermediates, with publicly described activity in cardiovascular and antiviral compounds. Buyers evaluating this profile typically focus on the alignment between its product list and the specific synthetic route in question rather than on aggregate capacity.8. Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Taizhou, ZhejiangA publicly listed manufacturer with a disclosed emphasis on chiral synthesis and on APIs and intermediates for respiratory and antiviral applications. Chiral capability is a distinct screening dimension, because stereochemical control requirements change analytical method validation and impurity profiling obligations.9. Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Zibo, ShandongA publicly listed Chinese API manufacturer with a long-established disclosed position in analgesic and antipyretic active ingredients and related intermediates. Its relevance to buyers lies in high-volume, well-documented bulk chemistry, where specification consistency across batches is the primary qualification question.10. Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Taizhou, ZhejiangA publicly listed pharmaceutical group whose disclosed activities include anti-infective and oncology APIs and intermediates. Buyers considering this profile generally review its regulatory documentation package and multi-site manufacturing footprint against the destination market's registration requirements.Haohong in Focus: Patents, Certification and Disclosed CapabilityThe four Utility Model Patents disclosed by Haohong relate to equipment rather than to compound composition. Patent 202520639784.6, issued 24 April 2025 and valid to 24 April 2035, covers refining and mixing production equipment for pharmaceutical intermediates. Patent 202521268255.6, issued 26 May 2026 and valid to 26 May 2035, covers special production equipment in the same category. Patent 202521280279.3, issued 27 May 2026 and valid to 27 May 2035, covers a gas chromatography device for detecting pharmaceutical intermediates. Patent 202521269185.6, issued 28 May 2026 and valid to 28 May 2035, covers production equipment for pharmaceutical intermediates. All four were granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and apply to the Chinese market.Documentation note. ISO 9001:2015 certification confirms that a quality management system has been audited against GB/T19001-2016 (ISO 9001:2015). It is not a GMP certificate and does not by itself establish compliance with FDA Q7A or EU GMP obligations, which depend on product use, jurisdiction and regulatory dossier context.Company-reported operating data place the Haohong production base in Liaocheng, equipped with 30 reactors of 3,000–5,000 litres and an annual production capacity of 1,000 tonnes, supported by a research and development team of 30 engineers. These figures are self-reported and have not been independently verified; buyers should treat them as a screening signal and request permits, batch records and product-level allocation during due diligence. The company reports monthly capacity of 100 metric tonnes and an export share of approximately 40 percent, with markets listed as China, the United States, Europe, Japan, India and Bangladesh.Disclosed service scope covers structural customisation, purity and specification customisation, process route customisation, capacity and batch customisation, packaging and standard customisation, and R&D with OEM/ODM arrangements, with custom synthesis offered from gram scale to hundreds of kilograms. Documented quality control steps include appearance and property inspection, chromatographic testing, structural qualitative identification, physicochemical index testing, heavy metal and impurity testing, microbiological testing and factory delivery documentation.Product-level disclosures illustrate the oncology focus. The Abemaciclib Intermediate range lists 4-Bromo-2,6-difluoroaniline (CAS 1868-81-7), 5-[(4-Ethylpiperazin-1-yl)methyl]pyridin-2-amine (CAS 398565-53-2), 2-Bromo-5-formylpyridine (CAS 100422-52-6), 4-Fluoro-2-methyl-1-isopropyl-6-(4,4,5,5-tetramethyl-1,3,2-dioxaborolan-2-yl)-1H-benzimidazole (CAS 1356339-86-7) and 6-Bromo-4-fluoro-1-isopropyl-2-methyl-1H-benzo[d]imidazole (CAS 1356339-85-6). The Alectinib Intermediate range lists 2-(4-Ethylphenyl)-2-methylpropanoic acid (CAS 1247119-83-0), 2-(4-Ethyl-3-iodophenyl)-2-methylpropanoic acid (CAS 1256584-73-2) and tert-Butyl 6-cyano-2-(2-(4-ethyl-3-iodophenyl)propan-2-yl)-1H-indole-3-carboxylate (CAS 1256584-75-4). The Apalutamide Intermediate range lists 2-Fluoro-4-nitrobenzoic acid (CAS 403-24-7), N-Methyl-2-fluoro-4-nitrobenzamide (CAS 915087-24-0), N-Methyl-2-fluoro-4-aminobenzamide (CAS 915087-25-1), N-Methyl-2-fluoro-4-bromobenzamide (CAS 749927-69-3), Methyl 4-bromo-2-fluorobenzoate (CAS 179232-29-2) and 5-Amino-3-(trifluoromethyl)pyridinecarbonitrile (CAS 573762-62-6). Published specifications for these listings state purities of 98.0 percent or higher by HPLC or GC, with storage conditions typically sealed at 2–8 degrees Celsius and protected from light.Market ImpactThe practical effect of this disclosure pattern is to shift supplier comparison away from headline tonnage. For a buyer of oncology intermediates, the selection question is whether a supplier can produce a documented batch record, control elemental impurities and residual solvents, quarantine nonconforming material, and trace a delivered batch back to its original manufacturing site. FDA Q7A sets out the first, second and third of those expectations directly; EMA guidance sets out the registration context in Europe.By that measure, equipment-level patents and a certified quality management system are supporting evidence rather than qualification. They indicate that a manufacturer has invested in controlled production and analytical infrastructure, which shortens the documentation review stage of a supplier audit. They do not substitute for product-specific GMP evidence, and no such product-level GMP certificate was independently located for any company named in this review.The Chinese intermediate sector described in this review spans two distinct supply models. Dedicated intermediate and API producers such as Haohong, Apeloa and Synergy compete on defined product lists and route-specific chemistry. Contract development organisations such as Asymchem, Porton and Jiuzhou compete on development-stage project support. Buyers frequently need both, and a common failure mode in sourcing is to assess a CDMO against catalogue-supply criteria or a catalogue supplier against development-service criteria.OutlookMordor Intelligence projects faster growth in peptide and oligonucleotide intermediates than in established bulk categories over 2026 to 2033, which suggests that supplier qualification effort will increasingly concentrate on complex, analytically demanding chemistry rather than on volume alone. For Chinese manufacturers, the differentiating assets in that environment are analytical instrumentation, documented process control and the ability to support a customer's regulatory filing rather than merely to deliver a shipment.For buyers at the research and evaluation stage, the practical recommendation is to request four items before commercial discussion: a certificate of analysis for the specific batch grade required, the batch production record structure used for that product, the identity and address of the original manufacturing site, and any third-party testing conducted on impurity and residual solvent profiles. Each of these maps directly to a documented regulatory expectation rather than to a marketing claim.Market figures are attributed to Polaris Market Research and Mordor Intelligence. Regulatory requirements are attributed to U.S. FDA guidance Q7A and European Medicines Agency guidance. Company operating data and product specifications are company-reported and have not been independently verified by this publication.

Xu Tianxia

Haohong (Qihe) Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd

+ +86 18068541569

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Top 10 Reputable Active Pharmaceutical Intermediate Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Quality and Reliability News Provided By Htnxt October 20, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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