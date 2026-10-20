Intercontinental Phuket Resort Welcomes The Festive Season With The Garden Of Devas

Set on Kamala Beach, the resort brings together festive dining, family celebrations and wellbeing, culminating in a spectacular welcome to 2027.

- Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort, THAILAND, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This festive season, InterContinental Phuket Resort invites guests to discover The Garden of Devas, a celebration inspired by the heavenly realm of Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that shapes the resort's distinctive identity. Set between the lush hills of Kamala and the shores of the Andaman Sea, the resort brings the spirit of the season to life through festive dining, family experiences and moments of relaxation, culminating in a spectacular welcome to 2027.“The festive season is one of the most cherished times of the year, and we are deeply honoured that our guests choose to spend it with us. Inspired by the celestial realm of Traibhumikatha, The Garden of Devas is our invitation to step into a world of wonder, where Thai heritage, heavenly beauty and heartfelt hospitality come together. Every detail, from the festive table to the final countdown, has been thoughtfully crafted to create memories that our guests will treasure long after the season ends” says Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.Christmas Eve offers guests a choice of two distinctive dining experiences. At Pinto, a generous international buffet and sharing-style dinner brings family and friends together over a selection of international favourites. Dinner is priced at THB 5,450++ per adult and THB 2,950++ per child aged 4–11, with beverage packages available to complement the occasion.For a more intimate evening, hom, recognised by both the MICHELIN Guide restaurant and 50 Best Discovery, presents an innovative nine-moment fine dining experience. Priced at THB 5,950++ per person, the menu offers a refined way to celebrate Christmas Eve, with wine pairing available for guests wishing to complement their dining journey.On Christmas Day, a sharing-style brunch invites families to gather from 12:00 to 15:00 hrs, with a choice of settings across the restaurant, pool terrace and beachfront. Food-only price starts at THB 4,520++ per person, with beverage packages available from THB 1,850++ per person for soft drinks, juices and water, THB 3,250++ for wine, beer, soft drinks, juices and water, or THB 4,950++ for champagne, wine, beer, soft drinks, juices and water. DJ entertainment, live acts and activities for children add to the occasion, creating an afternoon for guests of all generations to enjoy together.Welcoming 2027 by the SeaAs the year draws to a close, New Year's Eve brings the resort's festive celebrations to the beachfront. A gala dinner featuring a lavish shared menu, live band and DJ sets the scene for an evening of dining and entertainment, with celebrations continuing from 19:00 hrs. until 01:00 hrs.As the countdown to 2027 begins and the final seconds of the year slip away, all eyes turn to the Andaman Sea. On the stroke of midnight, Phuket's most ambitious New Year fireworks display erupts from the water directly in front of the resort, painting the sky above Kamala Bay in cascades of gold, crimson and light. It is a celestial finale worthy of The Garden of Devas, and a sight guests will remember long after the last spark fades into the sea.For those who prefer a more intimate celebration, hom will also present a nine-moment New Year's Eve dining experience, priced at THB 19,500++ per person with beverage pairing. The experience includes access to the beachfront fireworks, allowing guests to enjoy the countdown as part of an evening centered on fine dining.The celebrations extend beyond the dining table with Planet Trekkers, the resort's dedicated children's programme. Younger guests can discover the season through creative workshops, arts and crafts, games and festive activities inspired by Christmas and New Year traditions. These experiences give children the opportunity to explore and celebrate in their own way, while families enjoy time together throughout the holiday period.For guests seeking a quieter moment amid the celebrations, Sati Spa introduces the Festive Elements Journey, a signature two-hour experience designed to restore balance and awaken the senses. Beginning with a 30-minute aromatherapy bath, the ritual continues with a choice of Four Elements Massage inspired by Earth, Water, Fire or Air, tailored to each guest's desired state of wellbeing. An exclusive take-home aroma set completes the experience, extending the sense of calm beyond the spa. Available from December 2026 to January 2027, the experience is priced at THB 4,999++ for one guest or THB 8,999++ for two guests.With festive dates at the resort traditionally among the first to fill, guests are encouraged to secure their celebration early. Those who book and pay by 31 October 2026 will enjoy an exclusive 20% off the festive programme, while bookings confirmed by 30 November 2026 will receive 10% off. Availability is limited, and the most coveted tables and front-row views of the midnight fireworks are expected to go quickly.This festive season, there is only one place to be. At InterContinental Phuket Resort, The Garden of Devas weaves the magic of the season into the resort's own story, where Thai heritage, heartfelt hospitality and the natural beauty of Kamala Beach come together as one. From candlelit Christmas feasts shared with loved ones to the final countdown beneath a sky ablaze with fireworks over the Andaman Sea, every moment is designed to be lived fully and remembered always. For those seeking a celebration as extraordinary as the year it closes, the gates to The Garden of Devas are now open.For reservations, please contact:...- END -For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E:...W: intercontinentalNotes to Editors:Link to download images:Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket Resort...Tel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that harmonises the three realms of underwater, human, and heaven, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway set along the pristine shores of Kamala Beach. The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea, seamlessly blending rich cultural storytelling with contemporary luxury.The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, offering a diverse culinary journey from sustainable Thai cuisine at Jaras and fermentation-led gastronomy at hom, to international cuisine at Pinto, Japanese flavours inspired by Osaka's culinary masters at Tengoku, Champagne beachfront dining and open-fire dining at ning/333-beach333 At The Beach, sunset cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, artisan pastries, freshly baked creations and refined afternoon tea at Devas' Lounge, and innovative zero-waste mixology inspired by local botanicals at Sipping Tiger.Resort facilities include the exclusive Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools with breathtaking views, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Guests may also explore the beauty of Phuket's coastline aboard the resort's 78 feet yacht, WJ Lip, curated for bespoke sea excursions and unforgettable island experiences. Located on the secluded stretch of Kamala Beach, the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties..Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo.Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels.Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels.Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites.Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Nampetch Tipaxsorn

InterContinental Hotels Group

+66 80 525 1538

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

InterContinental Phuket Resort Welcomes the Festive Season with The Garden of Devas News Provided By InterContinental Hotels Group October 20, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.