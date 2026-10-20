Retailers: Amazon, Tesco, John Lewis, M&S Top New UK Trusted Brands Index
UK Trusted Brands Index
New research by Reputation Leaders finds that 63% of UK survey respondents could name a brand they consider trustworthy.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amazon, Tesco, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, and Apple top the UK Trusted Brands Index. The Index is based on a new UK study by Reputation Leaders, conducted in September 2026, titled Vantage Point 2026: UK Edition. The survey asked 1,000 UK adults:“Thinking about the past 12 months, what brands are great examples of trustworthy companies and why?”
632 respondents could name a brand they felt was trustworthy. The tallied top-of-mind trust results were used to create the UK Trusted Brands Index.
Despite recent controversies, Amazon topped the Index. Their dependable app-to-home delivery generated trust, with convenience, speed, and reliability driving their position.
“Marks & Spencer (M&S) was top-of-mind in consumers' recall of companies going through crisis due to a major cybersecurity breach in April 2025. However, M&S also ranked 4th on Reputation Leaders UK Trusted Index in 2026, showing that a strong brand reputation gives you a second chance to put things right,” said Reputation Leaders CEO Laurence Evans.
The Vantage Point
The UK Trusted Brands Index forms part of Reputation Leaders' Vantage Point report, a reputation report for communications professionals and business leaders on emerging reputation risks and what consumers expect from business in a shifting trust landscape.
The UK Trusted Brands Index
RankBrandVotes (Weighted)
1Amazon91
2Tesco89
3John Lewis53
4Marks & Spencer47
5Apple46
6Sainsbury's24
7Nike19
8Samsung17
9Barclays16
10Aldi15
11Adidas14
12Morrisons13
13Nationwide11
14Zara10
14Octopus Energy10
14Google10
17Waitrose8
17Sky8
19ASDA7
19Coca-Cola7
19Netflix7
19Lidl7
23Sony6
23IKEA6
23British Gas6
23Argos6
23British Airways6
23Co-op6
29Boots5
29Jet 2 Holidays5
29O25
29Currys5
33BBC4
33BT4
Methodology
The brands listed were ranked by the frequency of top-of-mind recall as trustworthy brands. Individual brands were not evaluated for their level of perceived trustworthiness. The resulting ranking, therefore, is not a ranking of trust alone. Instead, it reflects the intersection of perceived brand trustworthiness and top-of-mind brand familiarity. Thus, inclusion on the index is a win for brands mentioned. The data were weighted to match the UK's national demographics by gender, age, and region. The margin of error for the Trusted Brands sample of 632 is ±3.9 % at the 95% confidence level.
About Reputation Leaders
Reputation Leaders was founded in 2013 by Laurence Evans. Since then, Reputation Leaders has helped leading brands build their corporate reputation through world-class thought leadership and reputation measurement.
Laurence Evans
Reputation Leaders Ltd
+44 1342 314777
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