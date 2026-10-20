Retailers: Amazon, Tesco, John Lewis, M&S Top New UK Trusted Brands Index

UK Trusted Brands Index

New research by Reputation Leaders finds that 63% of UK survey respondents could name a brand they consider trustworthy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amazon, Tesco, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, and Apple top the UK Trusted Brands Index. The Index is based on a new UK study by Reputation Leaders, conducted in September 2026, titled Vantage Point 2026: UK Edition. The survey asked 1,000 UK adults:“Thinking about the past 12 months, what brands are great examples of trustworthy companies and why?”

632 respondents could name a brand they felt was trustworthy. The tallied top-of-mind trust results were used to create the UK Trusted Brands Index.

Despite recent controversies, Amazon topped the Index. Their dependable app-to-home delivery generated trust, with convenience, speed, and reliability driving their position.

“Marks & Spencer (M&S) was top-of-mind in consumers' recall of companies going through crisis due to a major cybersecurity breach in April 2025. However, M&S also ranked 4th on Reputation Leaders UK Trusted Index in 2026, showing that a strong brand reputation gives you a second chance to put things right,” said Reputation Leaders CEO Laurence Evans.

The Vantage Point

The UK Trusted Brands Index forms part of Reputation Leaders' Vantage Point report, a reputation report for communications professionals and business leaders on emerging reputation risks and what consumers expect from business in a shifting trust landscape.

The UK Trusted Brands Index

RankBrandVotes (Weighted)

1Amazon91

2Tesco89

3John Lewis53

4Marks & Spencer47

5Apple46

6Sainsbury's24

7Nike19

8Samsung17

9Barclays16

10Aldi15

11Adidas14

12Morrisons13

13Nationwide11

14Zara10

14Octopus Energy10

14Google10

17Waitrose8

17Sky8

19ASDA7

19Coca-Cola7

19Netflix7

19Lidl7

23Sony6

23IKEA6

23British Gas6

23Argos6

23British Airways6

23Co-op6

29Boots5

29Jet 2 Holidays5

29O25

29Currys5

33BBC4

33BT4

Methodology

The brands listed were ranked by the frequency of top-of-mind recall as trustworthy brands. Individual brands were not evaluated for their level of perceived trustworthiness. The resulting ranking, therefore, is not a ranking of trust alone. Instead, it reflects the intersection of perceived brand trustworthiness and top-of-mind brand familiarity. Thus, inclusion on the index is a win for brands mentioned. The data were weighted to match the UK's national demographics by gender, age, and region. The margin of error for the Trusted Brands sample of 632 is ±3.9 % at the 95% confidence level.

About Reputation Leaders

Reputation Leaders was founded in 2013 by Laurence Evans. Since then, Reputation Leaders has helped leading brands build their corporate reputation through world-class thought leadership and reputation measurement.

Laurence Evans

Reputation Leaders Ltd

+44 1342 314777

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Retailers: Amazon, Tesco, John Lewis, M&S top new UK Trusted Brands Index News Provided By Reputation Leaders LLC October 20, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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