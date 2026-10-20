'Substantive Conversation': Zelensky Speaks With Rubio On Missile Interceptors, Russian Attack Warnings

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, Oct 20 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a“substantive conversation” with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing ballistic missile interceptors, early warnings of Russian missile attacks and the restoration of satellite communication services used by Ukrainian forces.

In a post on X, Zelensky said the discussion focused on urgent military requirements as Ukraine continues its diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio @SecRubio, and it was a substantive conversation – focused on the issues that matter. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position. First, ballistic missile interceptors, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Third, the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored. Of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people.”

“We agreed to get in touch again soon for an update. Thank you, Marco, for the constructive discussion! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches,” he added.

Zelensky's remarks highlighted Kyiv's continuing reliance on American military assistance, intelligence capabilities and satellite communications to defend against Russian attacks.

Earlier, in a separate interview with NBC, Zelensky had said the United States had temporarily suspended crucial intelligence sharing with Ukraine for three days, leaving Ukrainian forces without American warnings of Russian ballistic missile attacks during that period.

The Ukrainian president also said restrictions on satellite communications used by Ukrainian forces had not been fully lifted, raising fresh questions about the status of Washington's military and intelligence support for Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, the interruption affected information that only the United States could provide, particularly advance warnings of Russian ballistic missile strikes.

“We didn't see attacks of Russia using ballistic missiles,” Zelensky said.

He explained that Ukraine continued to receive intelligence from European governments and other international partners during the period, but their capabilities could not fully replace the specialised intelligence systems available to Washington.

“We have dozens of countries who help. But only United States has this unique intelligence to say, to tell us, to tell our side when Russia uses ballistic missiles,” he said.

“And we didn't get it during ballistic attacks during three days.”

Zelensky said the intelligence-sharing arrangement had since been restored.