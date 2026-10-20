J&K Govt Announces Annual Darbar Move Offices To Close In Srinagar On Oct 30-31, Reopen In Jammu On Nov 2

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Tuesday announced the annual 'Darbar Move' ordering that offices will close in Srinagar on October 30-31 and reopen in Jammu on November 2.

The practice of six-monthly shuttling of top offices including those of the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats between the summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu, follows a practice started by the Dogra Maharajas of the erstwhile state over 150 years ago.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said the offices observing five days' week shall close at Srinagar on October 30, 2026 (Friday) after office hours, and offices observing six days' week shall close on October 31, 2026 (Saturday) after office hours.

All the offices shall reopen at Jammu on November 2, 2026 (Monday). The offices moving in camp shall carry only 33 per cent of the staff strength in that particular office, or 10 officials, whichever is minimum, or otherwise as specifically indicated.

J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) has been directed to make sufficient number of buses in good condition available for transportation of employees on October 31 and November 1, 2026, with tickets to be issued in advance from October 27, 2026.

The JKRTC shall also ensure that one crane and two empty buses accompany each convoy, along with mobile workshop(s), the order said.

J&K Police shall escort the convoys and ensure precedence at Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel. Special Move T.A. shall be paid at the uniform rate of Rs. 25,000 per move employee.

Salary for the month of October-2026 for all employees working in move offices shall be drawn on October 29, 2026.

The GAD shall establish Winter Secretariat at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, with one Gazetted and four Non-Gazetted employees to be retained by each department.

On reopening at Jammu, the office timing shall be 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for Civil Secretariat and Heads of Departments located within Civil Secretariat premises, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for all Moving Heads of Departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days a week.

The practice of the annual Darbar Move was stopped by the Lieutenant Governor in 2019, but after coming to power in 2024, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) restored the practice as had been promised in the party's election manifesto.