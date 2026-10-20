Ranbir Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal, Kajol Makes Jaya Bachchan Giggle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai, with Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan among those spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

The celebrations marked the 80th year of the Mukherjee family's longstanding Durga Puja tradition.

Ranbir, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, was seen seeking blessings at the pandal.

The actor opted for a traditional maroon kurta featuring intricate golden embroidery along the neckline and front.

The movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kajol was seen celebrating the occasion with her family. The actress looked radiant in a traditional red saree with delicate gold detailing, paired with statement jewellery, a matching blouse and a bindi.

She attended the festivities with her children, Nysa and Yug Devgan, and other family members.

Jaya Bachchan was among the other prominent faces at the pandal. The veteran actress, who wore a traditional saree, shared a warm moment with Kajol during the festivities.

The two were seen greeting each other affectionately, with Jaya also blessing Kajol and her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, during the celebrations.

Kajol was also seen making Jaya Bachchan giggle as they posed for the paparazzi stationed at the location.

Kajol has previously made headlines during the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal for calling out overcrowding and urging people to maintain discipline at the venue.

In a video that went viral on social media back then, the actress was seen snapping her fingers and repeatedly saying,“Hello, hello,” as she asked the crowd to maintain silence and order.

She also urged people to be considerate of others waiting to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

–IANS

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