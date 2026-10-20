EAM Jaishankar, US Congressional Delegation Discuss Trade, Economic Ties, Indo-Pacific Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with US Congressional delegation in Mumbai on Tuesday and appreciated their positive sentiments in taking forward ties between India and the US.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and the US Congressional delegation discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of the India-US relationship.

The US Congressional delegation comprised Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Laura Friedman. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present during the meeting.

"Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Laura Friedman in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India - US ties. Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo - Pacific cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Later in the day, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai and attend the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the US as a Guest of Honour.

While addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on October 16, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the discussions between EAM Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest.

Jaiswal said, "In so far as the visit of the Secretary of State is concerned, this forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities."

During his visit to India, Rubio will lay a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Hotel and attend the“Freedom 250” reception in Mumbai.

He is also expected to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio will travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", the US State Department said.

The State Department said this will be Rubio's“second official visit this year” to India.

During his visit, Rubio will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation.

According to the US State Department, he will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.