Hyderabad Police Commissioner Appeals For 'Cruelty-Free' Dussehra Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Tuesday appealed to people not to show cruelty to the Indian Roller by caging the bird and clipping its wings during Dussehra.

The Commissioner took to social media to appeal to people to save Palapitta (Indian Roller) and ensure cruelty-free Dussehra.

“Festival means joy, freedom and compassion towards fellow beings. But, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, some people cut the wings of the Telangana State bird Indian Roller and keep them in cages for business,” he said.

“Think...How does it do anyone any good to see a dumb creature deprived of its freedom and tortured without food and water? How does one see good in that bird's agony?” the Commissioner asked.

People believe that sighting the Indian Roller on Dussehra brings good luck.

Sajjanar mentioned that the Indian Roller is the saviour of our environment and a true friend of the farmer. It is the beauty of nature and the honour of our society when it flies freely in the blue sky.

“The Wildlife Preservation Act-1972 makes it an offense to capture, sell or exhibit Indian Roller. Let's give freedom to voiceless creatures on this festival. Do not encourage captive bird shows under any circumstances,” he said.

He also appealed to people to act as responsible citizens by informing the toll-free numbers 18004255364, 9803338666, or dial 112 immediately if they come across the Indian Roller caged anywhere.

Sajjanar, along with other officials, released the posters with the slogan, 'Act Now! Save Palapitta'.

The Telangana Forest Department has appealed to people to celebrate cruelty-free Dussehra by preserving Telangana's State bird. It has appealed to people to report the capture or display of the Indian Roller at its free helpline numbers.

According to reports, the species faces several threats in the country, with growing concern over its declining sightings. A recent report highlighted habitat loss, pesticide use and illegal trapping as key threats to its survival.

The Palapitta is often subject to cruelty due to the belief that sighting this bird on Dussehra brings good luck. Unfortunately, to ensure sightings, these birds are cruelly captured from the wild, with their wings glued or feet stuck to prevent them from flying. This inhumane treatment often leads to their suffering and death shortly after, reports have said