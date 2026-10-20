Discover Penang's Charm Through Its Flavours And Historic Streets ONYX Hospitality Group Invites Travellers To Explore Penang With Amari And OZO
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – Char koay teow infused with the smoky aroma of the wok, rice served with richly spiced curries, and a refreshing bowl of chendol enjoyed while exploring historic streets all offer an introduction to Penang, a destination whose World Heritage streets are complemented by a distinctive food culture. Its charm lies not only in the flavours, but also in watching dishes being prepared, chatting with local people and sampling unfamiliar specialities, turning every meal into another memorable part of the journey.
ONYX Hospitality Group invites travellers to discover Penang's charm through OZO George Town Penang and Amari SPICE Penang. From beginning the day with a delicious meal in a welcoming setting before exploring George Town's vibrant streets and local culture, to venturing out to sample the diverse flavours that define the destination, both hotels offer opportunities to experience Penang's food culture alongside a stay with its own distinctive character.
For those wishing to begin their day with local flavours, OZO George Town Penang, on Jalan Argyll, offers breakfast and lunch at EAT on the 21st floor. With elevated city views, the restaurant serves a choice of Malaysian and international dishes. Highlights include OZO Char Koay Teow, a Malaysian-style stir-fried flat noodle dish, and nasi lemak, coconut rice served with an assortment of accompaniments. Guests can explore local flavours while others at the table choose familiar favourites to suit their tastes.
Yet the appeal of Penang's food extends well beyond the hotel. Even when serving the same dish, each eatery brings its own cooking techniques and distinctive flavours. At OZO George Town Penang, OZO Connectors, team members who are always ready to chat and share insights into local food and culture, help enrich the stay. Whether suggesting places to try or encouraging guests to discover new flavours for themselves, they offer a welcoming connection to the destination. The team also takes care to listen to guests' dietary requirements and liaise with the kitchen to help ensure meals suit individual needs.
When exploring the city, travellers are invited to discover nasi kandar, rice served with a selection of curries and side dishes distinguished by their fragrant spices, or asam laksa, a noodle dish with a distinctive sour fish broth. Round off the experience with chendol, a dessert of green strands of jelly served with coconut milk, sugar and shaved ice. Lebuh Keng Kwee, near Jalan Penang, is another worthwhile stop while wandering through George Town.
Whether beginning the day with breakfast overlooking the city or heading out for a leisurely stroll and a taste of local food, each moment forms part of the experience at OZO George Town Penang. Combining comfort, a friendly atmosphere and opportunities to get to know the city through its flavours and the stories encountered along the way, the hotel invites guests to discover Penang's charm in their own way.
Meanwhile, Amari SPICE Penang introduces travellers to the region's food culture through Amaya Food Gallery. Inspired by Asian food markets and hawker stalls, the restaurant brings this atmosphere to life through food stations and open kitchens, allowing diners to watch dishes being prepared up close in a lively setting that adds to the enjoyment of every meal.
Amaya's menu brings together flavours from Penang, Malaysia and across Asia, alongside international dishes and touches of Thai cuisine. Penang Char Koay Teow is among its signature dishes, presenting local flavours in a contemporary setting and inviting diners to experience the appeal of Penang's cuisine through the taste and distinctive character of freshly prepared food.
With its varied dining choices and an atmosphere that encourages guests to linger together, Amaya Food Gallery caters both to those keen to discover local flavours and to those who enjoy international cuisine. Mealtimes become an opportunity for everyone to share their favourites and enjoy the richness of Asian food culture together.
Amari SPICE Penang is located in Bayan Lepas. Guests wishing to explore the restaurants and historic streets of George Town can plan their journey by car or use a ride-hailing service, with Amari Hosts on hand to offer advice on routes and transport, making it easier to experience Penang's vibrant food culture.
Whether discovering new places to eat with recommendations from OZO Connectors or Amari Hosts, or spending time together over a meal at EAT and Amaya Food Gallery, experiences at both hotels allow guests to encounter Penang through its many dimensions, from its food and people to its distinctive atmosphere. These experiences reflect ONYX Hospitality Group's philosophy of“More of What You Love”, which embraces the variety of experiences a journey can offer, giving guests time to enjoy what they love, discover new facets of a destination and take home fond memories.
ONYX Hospitality Group invites travellers to discover Penang's charm through OZO George Town Penang and Amari SPICE Penang. From beginning the day with a delicious meal in a welcoming setting before exploring George Town's vibrant streets and local culture, to venturing out to sample the diverse flavours that define the destination, both hotels offer opportunities to experience Penang's food culture alongside a stay with its own distinctive character.
For those wishing to begin their day with local flavours, OZO George Town Penang, on Jalan Argyll, offers breakfast and lunch at EAT on the 21st floor. With elevated city views, the restaurant serves a choice of Malaysian and international dishes. Highlights include OZO Char Koay Teow, a Malaysian-style stir-fried flat noodle dish, and nasi lemak, coconut rice served with an assortment of accompaniments. Guests can explore local flavours while others at the table choose familiar favourites to suit their tastes.
Yet the appeal of Penang's food extends well beyond the hotel. Even when serving the same dish, each eatery brings its own cooking techniques and distinctive flavours. At OZO George Town Penang, OZO Connectors, team members who are always ready to chat and share insights into local food and culture, help enrich the stay. Whether suggesting places to try or encouraging guests to discover new flavours for themselves, they offer a welcoming connection to the destination. The team also takes care to listen to guests' dietary requirements and liaise with the kitchen to help ensure meals suit individual needs.
When exploring the city, travellers are invited to discover nasi kandar, rice served with a selection of curries and side dishes distinguished by their fragrant spices, or asam laksa, a noodle dish with a distinctive sour fish broth. Round off the experience with chendol, a dessert of green strands of jelly served with coconut milk, sugar and shaved ice. Lebuh Keng Kwee, near Jalan Penang, is another worthwhile stop while wandering through George Town.
Whether beginning the day with breakfast overlooking the city or heading out for a leisurely stroll and a taste of local food, each moment forms part of the experience at OZO George Town Penang. Combining comfort, a friendly atmosphere and opportunities to get to know the city through its flavours and the stories encountered along the way, the hotel invites guests to discover Penang's charm in their own way.
Meanwhile, Amari SPICE Penang introduces travellers to the region's food culture through Amaya Food Gallery. Inspired by Asian food markets and hawker stalls, the restaurant brings this atmosphere to life through food stations and open kitchens, allowing diners to watch dishes being prepared up close in a lively setting that adds to the enjoyment of every meal.
Amaya's menu brings together flavours from Penang, Malaysia and across Asia, alongside international dishes and touches of Thai cuisine. Penang Char Koay Teow is among its signature dishes, presenting local flavours in a contemporary setting and inviting diners to experience the appeal of Penang's cuisine through the taste and distinctive character of freshly prepared food.
With its varied dining choices and an atmosphere that encourages guests to linger together, Amaya Food Gallery caters both to those keen to discover local flavours and to those who enjoy international cuisine. Mealtimes become an opportunity for everyone to share their favourites and enjoy the richness of Asian food culture together.
Amari SPICE Penang is located in Bayan Lepas. Guests wishing to explore the restaurants and historic streets of George Town can plan their journey by car or use a ride-hailing service, with Amari Hosts on hand to offer advice on routes and transport, making it easier to experience Penang's vibrant food culture.
Whether discovering new places to eat with recommendations from OZO Connectors or Amari Hosts, or spending time together over a meal at EAT and Amaya Food Gallery, experiences at both hotels allow guests to encounter Penang through its many dimensions, from its food and people to its distinctive atmosphere. These experiences reflect ONYX Hospitality Group's philosophy of“More of What You Love”, which embraces the variety of experiences a journey can offer, giving guests time to enjoy what they love, discover new facets of a destination and take home fond memories.
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