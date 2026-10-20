Australian MP Loses Leg After Being Rammed Twice by Driver
(MENAFN) Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, 65, had a leg amputated after a vehicle allegedly struck her twice outside her electorate office, local media reported Tuesday.
Haines is in critical condition at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital after emergency surgery, and doctors are working to save her other leg, according to a national broadcaster.
Parliament convened Tuesday, and members from both government and opposition benches condemned the attack and voiced solidarity with the injured MP.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Haines a “thoroughly decent human being” respected across parliament. He characterized the attack as deliberate, saying early findings indicate the Toyota LandCruiser made a U-turn before hitting her.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Haines was struck twice before a bystander managed to restrain the driver.
Opposition Leader Angus Taylor branded it “a shocking day for our nation,” and insisted political violence must never become acceptable.
House Speaker Milton Dick urged politicians to lift the tone of public debate and engage respectfully despite their political differences.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man identified as Brendan Nugent. Federal police, Victoria Police and intelligence agency ASIO have launched a joint counterterrorism investigation.
Haines is in critical condition at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital after emergency surgery, and doctors are working to save her other leg, according to a national broadcaster.
Parliament convened Tuesday, and members from both government and opposition benches condemned the attack and voiced solidarity with the injured MP.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Haines a “thoroughly decent human being” respected across parliament. He characterized the attack as deliberate, saying early findings indicate the Toyota LandCruiser made a U-turn before hitting her.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Haines was struck twice before a bystander managed to restrain the driver.
Opposition Leader Angus Taylor branded it “a shocking day for our nation,” and insisted political violence must never become acceptable.
House Speaker Milton Dick urged politicians to lift the tone of public debate and engage respectfully despite their political differences.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man identified as Brendan Nugent. Federal police, Victoria Police and intelligence agency ASIO have launched a joint counterterrorism investigation.
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