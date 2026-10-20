Expert Calls For Smart Energy Systems To Accelerate Carbon Emission Reduction

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A prominent scientist has called for the integration of intelligent technologies, renewable energy and advanced energy storage systems to help reduce carbon emissions and establish a more sustainable global energy system.

Prof Xiaohong Guan of Xian Jiaotong University, China, said smartphones, sensors, intelligent devices, and interconnected systems are creating new opportunities to combine information technology, artificial intelligence, and engineering to address complex challenges.

He was speaking at the 52nd Annual Conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IECON 2026), hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University that got underway at Sheraton Hotel Doha yesterday.

Prof Guan's presentation also highlighted the importance of combining technological innovation with practical implementation to address climate change and build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

“Intelligent transportation, robotics, navigation systems and connected vehicles are among the important applications of these technologies. However, transforming energy production and consumption remains one of the most pressing challenges facing humanity,” said Prof Guan.

He highlighted the energy sector's central role in reducing emissions, noting the significant contribution of electricity, heating and cooling to global energy-related emissions and stressing the need for fundamental changes in how energy is generated, distributed and consumed.

“While renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are critical to the transition, their variable output creates challenges for maintaining a reliable electricity supply. Energy production does not always coincide with demand, making effective storage and intelligent system management increasingly important,” he highlighted.

The expert stressed that expanding energy storage capacity is essential to making renewable energy more dependable and economically viable.

He discussed several storage technologies, including batteries, compressed-air systems, thermal energy storage and hydrogen.

“Each offers different advantages, depending on the duration of storage required, the scale of the energy system and the costs involved. Hydrogen, in particular, could play an important role in storing and transporting energy. Produced through water electrolysis using electricity, hydrogen can be stored and transported for later use. It can also generate electricity and heat through reactions with oxygen, producing water as a by-product,” he noted.

However, Guan noted that improving the efficiency and affordability of hydrogen production, storage, and conversion remains a key task.

He also emphasised the need to evaluate competing storage technologies carefully to identify solutions that are technically reliable, economically practical and suitable for large-scale deployment.

Another major theme of Guan's presentation was the integration of electricity, heating and cooling into a co-ordinated energy system.

“Rather than treating these functions separately, there can be a comprehensive approach that enables energy to be converted, stored and used across different applications. For example, surplus renewable electricity could be converted into heat, stored for later use or used to support cooling systems,” he explained.

He noted that thermal energy storage could help meet seasonal heating demands by storing energy when it is abundant and releasing it during periods of higher demand. Such approaches could improve efficiency, reduce waste and limit dependence on carbon-intensive energy sources.

The official explained that these integrated systems require advanced modelling, forecasting and operational control to balance supply and demand while maintaining user comfort and system reliability.

carbon emission smart energy systems IECON 2026