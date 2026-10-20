Israeli Airstrikes, Artillery Fire Hit Multiple Areas in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, drone and artillery attacks, and two powerful detonations across southern Lebanon on Monday, in further violations of the ceasefire, according to Lebanese reports.
The attacks affected six locations across the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre, as Israeli military operations continued in the region.
Israeli warplanes struck Wadi al-Hujair, while a quadcopter drone launched a projectile at the roof of a building previously targeted in the al-Rajm neighborhood of Mayfadoun. The outskirts of Mayfadoun also came under intermittent Israeli shelling.
In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli artillery targeted the town of Haddatha.
Further east, Israeli aircraft launched two waves of strikes near Tallouseh in Marjayoun district. Israeli troops also carried out two powerful detonations in the nearby town of Qantara, although the specific locations involved were not identified in the initial reports.
In Tyre district, Israeli artillery shelled Mansouri and the surrounding valley, extending the attacks across several parts of southern Lebanon.
No casualties were immediately reported following Monday’s incidents.
The latest attacks come amid continued tensions despite a ceasefire framework intended to reduce hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 1.5 million residents to leave their homes.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement outlining a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Despite the agreement, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued, raising concerns about the durability of the ceasefire and the security of communities in affected areas.
Israeli forces also continue to occupy Lebanese territory, including areas held for decades and others seized during more recent wars and military operations.
The attacks affected six locations across the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre, as Israeli military operations continued in the region.
Israeli warplanes struck Wadi al-Hujair, while a quadcopter drone launched a projectile at the roof of a building previously targeted in the al-Rajm neighborhood of Mayfadoun. The outskirts of Mayfadoun also came under intermittent Israeli shelling.
In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli artillery targeted the town of Haddatha.
Further east, Israeli aircraft launched two waves of strikes near Tallouseh in Marjayoun district. Israeli troops also carried out two powerful detonations in the nearby town of Qantara, although the specific locations involved were not identified in the initial reports.
In Tyre district, Israeli artillery shelled Mansouri and the surrounding valley, extending the attacks across several parts of southern Lebanon.
No casualties were immediately reported following Monday’s incidents.
The latest attacks come amid continued tensions despite a ceasefire framework intended to reduce hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 1.5 million residents to leave their homes.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement outlining a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Despite the agreement, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued, raising concerns about the durability of the ceasefire and the security of communities in affected areas.
Israeli forces also continue to occupy Lebanese territory, including areas held for decades and others seized during more recent wars and military operations.
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