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Bangladesh Measles-Linked Child Deaths Exceed One Thousand

Bangladesh Measles-Linked Child Deaths Exceed One Thousand


Date: 2026-10-20 04:26:04

(MENAFN) The number of deaths associated with measles in Bangladesh has climbed to 1,201 after five additional children died with symptoms resembling the disease, health authorities announced Monday.

Of the recorded deaths, 104 have been officially confirmed as measles-related, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, which operates under the Health Ministry.

Authorities also documented 1,307 newly suspected infections and confirmed 35 additional cases nationwide.

Since the outbreak emerged in mid-March, suspected infections have surpassed 214,000, while the total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 23,000.

Bangladesh previously maintained herd immunity against measles, but declining vaccination rates in recent years have weakened that protection.

In response, the Health Ministry has vaccinated more than 20 million children through targeted immunization campaigns since April, supplementing the country's regular vaccination programs.

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