Israeli Strike Kills Palestinian Couple in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man and his wife were killed early Tuesday when an Israeli strike hit a residential apartment near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City, while several other people were injured, according to medical sources.
The victims were identified as Akram Yassin and his wife, Dina Yassin. The attack adds to the casualties reported in Gaza as Israeli military operations continue despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025.
Separately, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. No immediate information was available on whether the bombardment caused casualties.
The latest deaths followed further attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, when one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured, according to medical sources.
In western Gaza City, an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing one man and wounding two others.
In southern Gaza, another Palestinian was injured when Israeli forces fired toward tents housing displaced people southwest of Khan Younis.
The continued attacks have added to the toll from reported breaches of the ceasefire. Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured another 5,421.
The broader toll from the conflict remains substantially higher. Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.
The offensive has also caused extensive damage throughout the territory, with approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure affected or destroyed, according to the figures.
The victims were identified as Akram Yassin and his wife, Dina Yassin. The attack adds to the casualties reported in Gaza as Israeli military operations continue despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025.
Separately, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. No immediate information was available on whether the bombardment caused casualties.
The latest deaths followed further attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, when one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured, according to medical sources.
In western Gaza City, an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing one man and wounding two others.
In southern Gaza, another Palestinian was injured when Israeli forces fired toward tents housing displaced people southwest of Khan Younis.
The continued attacks have added to the toll from reported breaches of the ceasefire. Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured another 5,421.
The broader toll from the conflict remains substantially higher. Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.
The offensive has also caused extensive damage throughout the territory, with approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure affected or destroyed, according to the figures.
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