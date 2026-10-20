Israeli Forces Raid Home During Incursion into Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli troops entered a village in southern Syria late Monday and raided a residential property, while illumination flares were fired over the surrounding area, according to reports from Syrian state media.
The forces advanced into Taranja village in the northern countryside of Quneitra province, where they searched a house during the latest military incursion in the area.
The operation follows a series of Israeli military activities in southern Syria. On Saturday, Israeli troops detained two Syrians near Taranja as they worked in olive groves. The two men were released on Sunday, according to reports.
Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as escalating Israeli incursions into Quneitra and neighboring Daraa province. In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry also pointed to increased helicopter flights and reconnaissance and warplane activity over southern Syria.
The ministry characterized the operations as a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It warned that continued incursions could undermine security and stability while hindering efforts to rebuild and recover from years of conflict.
Damascus called on the international community to take action to stop the reported violations and urge Israel to comply with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Following Assad’s removal from power, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone, developments that have contributed to continuing tensions along the border.
The latest raid adds to ongoing concerns over Israeli military activity in southern Syria and its implications for Syrian sovereignty, regional security and reconstruction efforts.
The forces advanced into Taranja village in the northern countryside of Quneitra province, where they searched a house during the latest military incursion in the area.
The operation follows a series of Israeli military activities in southern Syria. On Saturday, Israeli troops detained two Syrians near Taranja as they worked in olive groves. The two men were released on Sunday, according to reports.
Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as escalating Israeli incursions into Quneitra and neighboring Daraa province. In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry also pointed to increased helicopter flights and reconnaissance and warplane activity over southern Syria.
The ministry characterized the operations as a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It warned that continued incursions could undermine security and stability while hindering efforts to rebuild and recover from years of conflict.
Damascus called on the international community to take action to stop the reported violations and urge Israel to comply with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Following Assad’s removal from power, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone, developments that have contributed to continuing tensions along the border.
The latest raid adds to ongoing concerns over Israeli military activity in southern Syria and its implications for Syrian sovereignty, regional security and reconstruction efforts.
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