Kazakhstan, Belarus To Pilot Electronic Road Transport Permits In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Belarus have agreed to establish a joint working group on electronic permits for international road transport by the end of 2026 and conduct a pilot project in 2027, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The agreements were reached at a meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belarus Joint Commission on International Road Transport in Astana. The parties discussed bilateral and transit freight transportation, as well as further steps to digitize the permit system.

The pilot project will focus on the use of electronic permits for international road transport. The transition to an electronic format is expected to reduce administrative procedures, improve transparency in transportation and speed up document processing.

The parties also discussed prospects for introducing an unlimited quota for international road transport permits.

To meet carriers' needs, Kazakhstan and Belarus agreed to exchange an additional 5,000 permits for international road transport in 2026. A preliminary quota of 50,000 permits was agreed for 2027.

The decisions are intended to create additional opportunities for international freight transportation and support trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted sustained growth in freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Belarus and the importance of both countries in developing international transport corridors.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their interest in strengthening cooperation in road transport, improving conditions for international transportation and further developing bilateral transport links.