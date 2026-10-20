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Food Biotechnology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Precision Fermentation And AI Fuel 10.72% CAGR Toward USD 66.50 Billion By 2032


Date: 2026-10-20 04:16:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Food Biotechnology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food biotechnology market research provides strategic insight into the technologies, competitive forces, regulatory developments, and regional opportunities shaping the industry. Valued at a projected USD 36.03 billion in 2026, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% to reach USD 66.50 billion by 2032.

Food biotechnology is evolving from a specialized R&D discipline into a strategic pillar of food security, nutrition, and sustainable manufacturing. Microbial fermentation, enzyme technology, molecular breeding, gene editing, cell culture, and bioinformatics are improving ingredient functionality, production efficiency, shelf life, and food safety.

Market Growth Drivers

Population growth, resource constraints, and demand for resilient food systems are accelerating biotechnology adoption. The United Nations projects the global population will approach 9.7 billion by 2050, increasing pressure on agrifood systems to deliver more nutrition with lower environmental impact.

  • Expansion of scalable alternative and diversified protein sources
  • Growing demand for cleaner-label processing aids and functional ingredients
  • Need for climate-resilient crops and reduced food loss
  • Investment in safer, more efficient, and traceable manufacturing
  • Consumer interest in credible nutrition and sustainability benefits

The analysis enables executives and investors to align strategic planning with high-growth applications, commercialization requirements, and evolving consumer expectations.

Transformative Technologies

  • Precision and biomass fermentation: Supporting dairy proteins, fats, flavors, sweeteners, probiotics, fibers, and natural colors.
  • Gene editing: Advancing crop resilience, nutrition, yield, and processing performance.
  • Advanced enzymes: Improving manufacturing efficiency, product quality, and clean-label formulation.
  • Cultivated-cell platforms: Expanding options for novel proteins, fats, and specialty inputs.

Regulatory pathways for genetically engineered crops, novel foods, and precision-fermented ingredients continue to develop across the United States, European Union, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on strain performance, validated safety, economical scale-up, and transparent product communication.

Artificial Intelligence Applications

Artificial intelligence is accelerating protein design, strain engineering, sensory optimization, fermentation monitoring, and process control. AI-assisted tools can screen enzyme candidates, interpret omics data, predict structure-function relationships, and identify metabolic pathway improvements before pilot-scale validation.

Predictive microbiology, computer vision, contamination modeling, allergen screening, and supply-chain analytics are also strengthening quality assurance. These insights support technology prioritization and risk mitigation by clarifying where AI can shorten development cycles without replacing laboratory validation.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: A high-growth center supported by large food demand, fermentation capacity, functional food consumption, and investment in alternative proteins.
  • North America: A leading commercialization hub with strong funding, research infrastructure, ingredient capabilities, and regulatory activity.
  • Europe: Distinguished by rigorous safety governance and strengths in enzymes, dairy, fermentation, and specialty ingredients.
  • Latin America: Offers agricultural feedstocks, biodiversity, fermentation potential, and export-oriented processing opportunities.
  • Middle East and Africa: Opportunities center on food security, controlled production, climate-resilient crops, preservation, and nutrition access.

ASEAN is emerging as a test bed for novel foods and scalable nutrition solutions, while the GCC is investing in import resilience. BRICS markets combine population scale and bioindustrial capacity, whereas the G7 leads in R&D, intellectual property, and regulatory science.

Country-Level Opportunities

The United States leads in precision fermentation, cultivated-food research, analytics, and commercialization. Canada is strong in plant proteins and fermentation research, while Brazil combines agricultural scale, sugarcane feedstocks, and biodiversity. China and India offer substantial domestic demand and expanding ingredient production; Japan and South Korea lead in functional foods, probiotics, and advanced R&D. Australia is gaining momentum in cellular agriculture, plant proteins, and export-oriented innovation.

Country-level comparisons provide a practical foundation for market entry decisions, partnership selection, and geographic investment prioritization.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Prioritize platforms with clear consumer value, regulatory readiness, and viable scale economics.
  • Pair innovation investment with safety data, lifecycle evidence, and techno-economic analysis.
  • Secure partnerships across feedstocks, bioreactors, downstream processing, distribution, and retail.
  • Integrate AI, automation, quality-by-design, and regulatory planning early.
  • Build trust through transparent labeling, allergen documentation, and evidence-based claims.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is projected to reach USD 66.50 billion by 2032.
  • Fermentation, enzymes, gene editing, cultivated inputs, and AI are central growth platforms.
  • Scale-up economics, regulatory credibility, and consumer acceptance will shape competitive outcomes.
  • Regional opportunities vary significantly, requiring market-specific commercialization strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 183
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $36.03 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $66.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Food Biotechnology Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cultured Meat
7.2.1. Beef
7.2.2. Poultry
7.2.3. Seafood
7.3. Enzymes
7.3.1. Amylases
7.3.2. Lipases
7.3.3. Proteases
7.4. Flavor Enhancers
7.4.1. Artificial
7.4.2. Natural
7.5. Plant Based Proteins
7.5.1. Pea Protein
7.5.2. Soy Protein
7.6. Probiotics
7.6.1. Bifidobacterium
7.6.2. Lactobacillus
8. Food Biotechnology Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Enzyme Technology
8.2.1. Free Enzymes
8.2.2. Immobilized Enzymes
8.3. Fermentation Technology
8.3.1. Solid State Fermentation
8.3.2. Submerged Fermentation
8.4. Genetic Engineering
8.4.1. CRISPR Technology
8.4.2. Recombinant DNA Technology
8.5. Tissue Culture
8.5.1. Cell Culture
8.5.2. Organ Culture
9. Food Biotechnology Market, by Form
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Granules
9.3. Liquid
9.4. Powder
10. Food Biotechnology Market, by Source Type
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Plant
10.3. Animal
10.4. Microbial
10.5. Algae
11. Food Biotechnology Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Animal Feed
11.2.1. Enzyme Supplements
11.2.2. Microbial Proteins
11.3. Dairy Alternatives
11.3.1. Almond Milk
11.3.2. Oat Milk
11.3.3. Soy Milk
11.4. Functional Foods
11.4.1. Fortified Foods
11.4.2. Prebiotic Foods
11.4.3. Probiotic Foods
11.5. Meat Alternatives
11.5.1. Cultured
11.5.2. Plant Based
11.6. Nutritional Supplements
11.6.1. Protein Supplements
11.6.2. Vitamin Supplements
12. Food Biotechnology Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Food Biotechnology Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Food Biotechnology Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. AB Enzymes GmbH
16.2. Amyris, Inc.
16.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company
16.4. Beyond Meat, Inc.
16.5. Biosyntia ApS
16.6. Calysta, Inc.
16.7. Cargill, Incorporated
16.8. Chr. Hansen A/S
16.9. Corbion N.V.
16.10. DSM Firmenich B.V.
16.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.12. Food Revolution Group Ltd.
16.13. Gene-Edited Foods Inc.
16.14. Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc.
16.15. Impossible Foods Inc.
16.16. Ingredion Incorporated
16.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
16.18. Kemin Industries, Inc.
16.19. Kerry Group plc
16.20. Lallemand Inc.
16.21. Mycoprotein Ltd.
16.22. Novozymes A/S
16.23. Precision Fermentation Foods Co.
16.24. Roquette Freres S.A.
16.25. Symrise AG
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [372]
For more information about this report visit

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