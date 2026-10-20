Food Biotechnology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Precision Fermentation And AI Fuel 10.72% CAGR Toward USD 66.50 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$36.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$66.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Food Biotechnology Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cultured Meat
7.2.1. Beef
7.2.2. Poultry
7.2.3. Seafood
7.3. Enzymes
7.3.1. Amylases
7.3.2. Lipases
7.3.3. Proteases
7.4. Flavor Enhancers
7.4.1. Artificial
7.4.2. Natural
7.5. Plant Based Proteins
7.5.1. Pea Protein
7.5.2. Soy Protein
7.6. Probiotics
7.6.1. Bifidobacterium
7.6.2. Lactobacillus
8. Food Biotechnology Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Enzyme Technology
8.2.1. Free Enzymes
8.2.2. Immobilized Enzymes
8.3. Fermentation Technology
8.3.1. Solid State Fermentation
8.3.2. Submerged Fermentation
8.4. Genetic Engineering
8.4.1. CRISPR Technology
8.4.2. Recombinant DNA Technology
8.5. Tissue Culture
8.5.1. Cell Culture
8.5.2. Organ Culture
9. Food Biotechnology Market, by Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Granules
9.3. Liquid
9.4. Powder
10. Food Biotechnology Market, by Source Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Plant
10.3. Animal
10.4. Microbial
10.5. Algae
11. Food Biotechnology Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Animal Feed
11.2.1. Enzyme Supplements
11.2.2. Microbial Proteins
11.3. Dairy Alternatives
11.3.1. Almond Milk
11.3.2. Oat Milk
11.3.3. Soy Milk
11.4. Functional Foods
11.4.1. Fortified Foods
11.4.2. Prebiotic Foods
11.4.3. Probiotic Foods
11.5. Meat Alternatives
11.5.1. Cultured
11.5.2. Plant Based
11.6. Nutritional Supplements
11.6.1. Protein Supplements
11.6.2. Vitamin Supplements
12. Food Biotechnology Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Food Biotechnology Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Food Biotechnology Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AB Enzymes GmbH
16.2. Amyris, Inc.
16.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company
16.4. Beyond Meat, Inc.
16.5. Biosyntia ApS
16.6. Calysta, Inc.
16.7. Cargill, Incorporated
16.8. Chr. Hansen A/S
16.9. Corbion N.V.
16.10. DSM Firmenich B.V.
16.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.12. Food Revolution Group Ltd.
16.13. Gene-Edited Foods Inc.
16.14. Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc.
16.15. Impossible Foods Inc.
16.16. Ingredion Incorporated
16.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
16.18. Kemin Industries, Inc.
16.19. Kerry Group plc
16.20. Lallemand Inc.
16.21. Mycoprotein Ltd.
16.22. Novozymes A/S
16.23. Precision Fermentation Foods Co.
16.24. Roquette Freres S.A.
16.25. Symrise AG
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [372]
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