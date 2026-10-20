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Single-Use Bioprocessing Market - Global Forecast, Trends, And Opportunities, 2026-2032 Biologics And AI Adoption Drive 16.26% CAGR Toward USD 59.77 Billion


Date: 2026-10-20 04:16:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market research report provides an in-depth assessment of technologies, adoption drivers, regional developments, competitive considerations, and emerging opportunities across biologics manufacturing. The market is projected to reach USD 24.11 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 16.26% to USD 59.77 billion by 2032.

Market Overview

Single-use bioprocessing has evolved from a niche manufacturing option into a mainstream operating model for biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, and advanced therapies. Key solutions include disposable bioreactors, bags, tubing assemblies, connectors, filtration systems, sterile sampling technologies, mixers, and sensors.

These technologies reduce cleaning validation requirements, accelerate changeovers, and support closed processing in GMP environments. Growth is being driven by monoclonal antibodies, mRNA platforms, cell and gene therapies, and intensified processing. The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where demand, operational value, and supply-chain risks are converging.

Transformative Market Shifts

  • Movement toward modular, multiproduct, and digitally connected facilities.
  • Integration of bioreactors, chromatography skids, sterile transfer systems, mixers, filtration, and automation platforms.
  • Transition from open or semi-open workflows to closed, integrated processing.
  • Greater standardization of materials characterization, component qualification, extractables and leachables testing, and supplier change control.
  • Increased scrutiny of resin security, supplier redundancy, particulate control, and plastic waste management.

These insights enable manufacturers, suppliers, and investors to identify scalable opportunities while mitigating quality, sourcing, and facility-design risks.

Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization

Artificial intelligence is strengthening process understanding, deviation detection, predictive maintenance, capacity planning, visual inspection, raw-material forecasting, and electronic batch record review. Digital twins and machine learning can connect sensor data, media performance, mixing conditions, cell-culture behavior, and filtration results with critical quality attributes.

Near-term adoption is expected to center on validated decision-support systems rather than fully autonomous manufacturing. Successful implementation requires model governance, audit trails, cybersecurity, human oversight, and alignment with FDA, EMA, ICH, and GAMP principles.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are expanding biologics, vaccine, biosimilar, and advanced therapy capacity.
  • North America: The United States and Canada remain major demand centers due to established developers, CDMOs, clinical infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing programs.
  • Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom support strong demand shaped by EU GMP requirements, advanced therapy activity, and sustainability expectations.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are investing in vaccine resilience, biosimilars, public-sector production, and nearshoring.
  • Middle East and Africa: GCC localization programs and emerging African vaccine and fill-finish initiatives are creating longer-term opportunities.

Coverage of ASEAN, GCC, EU, BRICS, G7, and NATO markets provides a practical foundation for market-entry strategies, regional partnerships, and manufacturing investment decisions.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Establish dual sourcing for critical films, filters, connectors, tubing, bags, assemblies, and sensors.
  • Evaluate suppliers based on resin traceability, change notifications, particulate controls, logistics resilience, and business continuity.
  • Apply quality-by-design principles across closed processing, standardized assemblies, automation, training, and real-time data capture.
  • Use lifecycle assessments to quantify reductions in water, energy, cleaning chemicals, and validation effort.
  • Develop practical waste segregation, take-back, recycling, or responsible disposal programs.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 24.11 billion in 2026 to USD 59.77 billion by 2032.
  • Flexible facilities, closed processing, advanced therapies, and digital integration are central growth drivers.
  • AI offers immediate value through decision support, monitoring, forecasting, and deviation management.
  • Supply security, regulatory compliance, and sustainability remain critical adoption considerations.
  • Regional expansion creates opportunities for technology providers, biomanufacturers, CDMOs, and investors.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $24.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $59.77 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Offering
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Individual Components
7.2.1. Bags & Containers
7.2.2. Connectors
7.2.3. Filtration & Separation Devices
7.2.4. Pumps & Flow Control
7.2.5. Sampling Devices & Accessories
7.2.6. Sensors & Probes
7.2.7. Tubing
7.2.7.1. Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.7.2. Polypropylene (PP)
7.2.7.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.2.7.4. Silicone
7.3. Single-Use Subassemblies
7.3.1. Bioreactor / Process Assemblies
7.3.2. Media Transfer Assemblies
7.3.3. Sampling Assemblies
7.3.4. Tubing Assemblies / Manifolds
8. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Workflow Stage
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Downstream Processing
8.3. Fill-Finish Operations
8.4. Quality Control & Analytics
8.5. Upstream Processing
9. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Bioprocess Mode
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Batch
9.3. Fed-Batch
9.4. Perfusion
10. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Single-use Subassemblies
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aseptic Transfer Sets
10.3. Filling Subassemblies
10.4. Manifold Assemblies
10.5. Sampling Subassemblies
10.6. Tubing Assemblies
11. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Manufacturing Processes
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. 3D Printing
11.3. Adhesive Bonding
11.4. Blow Molding
11.5. Extrusion
11.6. Injection Molding
11.7. Overmolding
11.8. RF Welding
11.9. Thermoforming
11.10. Ultrasonic Welding
12. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Application
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Aseptic Filling
12.3. Cell Culture
12.4. Filtration
12.5. Mixing
12.6. Purification
12.7. Sampling
12.8. Storage
13. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by End User
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Academic & Research Institutes
13.3. Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations
13.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
14. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Region
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. Europe
14.3. Asia-Pacific
14.4. North America
14.5. Latin America
14.6. Africa
14.7. Middle East
15. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Group
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. NATO
15.3. G7
15.4. European Union
15.5. BRICS
15.6. ASEAN
15.7. GCC
16. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Country
 16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. China
16.4. Germany
16.5. United Kingdom
16.6. Japan
16.7. Canada
16.8. India
16.9. France
16.10. Brazil
16.11. Mexico
16.12. Italy
16.13. Australia
16.14. Russia
16.15. Spain
16.16. South Korea
17. Competitive Landscape
 17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18. Company Profiles
 18.1. AdvantaPure by NewAge Industries
18.2. Agilitech
18.3. Aseptic Group
18.4. Avantor, Inc.
18.5. Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL
18.6. BioPharma Dynamics Ltd.
18.7. CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
18.8. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
18.9. Corning Incorporated
18.10. Cytiva by Danaher Corporation
18.11. Entegris, Inc.
18.12. Eppendorf SE
18.13. Foxx Life Sciences
18.14. Freudenberg Group
18.15. Getinge AB
18.16. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
18.17. Lonza Group AG Ltd.
18.18. Meissner Corporation
18.19. Merck KGaA
18.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
18.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
18.22. PBS Biotech, Inc.
18.23. PharmNXT Biotech
18.24. PSG Dover by Dover Corporation
18.25. Repligen Corporation
18.26. SaniSure
18.27. Sartorius AG
18.28. Satake Multimix Corporation
18.29. Single Use Support GmbH
18.30. Tekni-Plex, Inc.
18.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
18.32. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions by Spirax Group PLC
19. Key Experts
List of Figures [25]
List of Tables [349]
For more information about this report visit

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