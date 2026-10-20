Single-Use Bioprocessing Market - Global Forecast, Trends, And Opportunities, 2026-2032 Biologics And AI Adoption Drive 16.26% CAGR Toward USD 59.77 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$24.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$59.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Individual Components
7.2.1. Bags & Containers
7.2.2. Connectors
7.2.3. Filtration & Separation Devices
7.2.4. Pumps & Flow Control
7.2.5. Sampling Devices & Accessories
7.2.6. Sensors & Probes
7.2.7. Tubing
7.2.7.1. Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.7.2. Polypropylene (PP)
7.2.7.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.2.7.4. Silicone
7.3. Single-Use Subassemblies
7.3.1. Bioreactor / Process Assemblies
7.3.2. Media Transfer Assemblies
7.3.3. Sampling Assemblies
7.3.4. Tubing Assemblies / Manifolds
8. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Workflow Stage
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Downstream Processing
8.3. Fill-Finish Operations
8.4. Quality Control & Analytics
8.5. Upstream Processing
9. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Bioprocess Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Batch
9.3. Fed-Batch
9.4. Perfusion
10. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Single-use Subassemblies
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aseptic Transfer Sets
10.3. Filling Subassemblies
10.4. Manifold Assemblies
10.5. Sampling Subassemblies
10.6. Tubing Assemblies
11. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Manufacturing Processes
11.1. Introduction
11.2. 3D Printing
11.3. Adhesive Bonding
11.4. Blow Molding
11.5. Extrusion
11.6. Injection Molding
11.7. Overmolding
11.8. RF Welding
11.9. Thermoforming
11.10. Ultrasonic Welding
12. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Aseptic Filling
12.3. Cell Culture
12.4. Filtration
12.5. Mixing
12.6. Purification
12.7. Sampling
12.8. Storage
13. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by End User
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Academic & Research Institutes
13.3. Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations
13.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
14. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Region
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Europe
14.3. Asia-Pacific
14.4. North America
14.5. Latin America
14.6. Africa
14.7. Middle East
15. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Group
15.1. Introduction
15.2. NATO
15.3. G7
15.4. European Union
15.5. BRICS
15.6. ASEAN
15.7. GCC
16. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Country
16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. China
16.4. Germany
16.5. United Kingdom
16.6. Japan
16.7. Canada
16.8. India
16.9. France
16.10. Brazil
16.11. Mexico
16.12. Italy
16.13. Australia
16.14. Russia
16.15. Spain
16.16. South Korea
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18. Company Profiles
18.1. AdvantaPure by NewAge Industries
18.2. Agilitech
18.3. Aseptic Group
18.4. Avantor, Inc.
18.5. Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL
18.6. BioPharma Dynamics Ltd.
18.7. CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
18.8. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
18.9. Corning Incorporated
18.10. Cytiva by Danaher Corporation
18.11. Entegris, Inc.
18.12. Eppendorf SE
18.13. Foxx Life Sciences
18.14. Freudenberg Group
18.15. Getinge AB
18.16. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
18.17. Lonza Group AG Ltd.
18.18. Meissner Corporation
18.19. Merck KGaA
18.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
18.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
18.22. PBS Biotech, Inc.
18.23. PharmNXT Biotech
18.24. PSG Dover by Dover Corporation
18.25. Repligen Corporation
18.26. SaniSure
18.27. Sartorius AG
18.28. Satake Multimix Corporation
18.29. Single Use Support GmbH
18.30. Tekni-Plex, Inc.
18.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
18.32. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions by Spirax Group PLC
19. Key Experts
List of Figures [25]
List of Tables [349]
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