Securosys Simplifies Eidas 2.0 Remote Signing With Integrated SAM Functionality In Primus Hsms

Securosys combines HSM and Signature Activation Module (SAM) functionality within its Primus HSM, simplifying the deployment of eIDAS-compliant remote signing services.

Securosys enables eIDAS-compliant remote signing with integrated HSM and SAM functionality on a single platform for QTSPs and technology partners.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Securosys, a leading provider of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), announced the availability of its integrated Signature Activation Module (SAM) functionality within Primus HSM for eIDAS-compliant remote signing architectures. By combining both the Cryptographic Module (CM – here HSM) and SAM within a single Securosys Primus HSM, organizations can simplify the deployment of Qualified Signature Creation Devices (QSCDs) and accelerate their journey toward QTSP services.As organizations build eIDAS-compliant remote signing services, they must ensure that signing keys remain under the sole control of their legitimate owners. This is the role of SAM, a key component in modern qualified remote signing environments.Traditionally, organizations building remote signing infrastructures have relied on separate HSM and SAM solutions, often sourced from different vendors. This approach introduces additional integration complexity, certification efforts, operational dependencies, and long-term maintenance challenges.Securosys takes a different approach.Securosys enables SAM functionality directly within the tamper-protected boundary of the Primus HSM. This integrated design eliminates the need for a separate SAM solution while maintaining the security controls required for qualified remote signing architectures.The Securosys solution builds on a certification framework aligned with eIDAS requirements. Primus HSM is certified to natively meet both the Cryptographic Module (CM) requirements defined in CEN EN 419 221-5 and the Signature Activation Module (SAM) requirements defined in CEN EN 419 241-2."As eIDAS requirements continue to evolve, organizations need a simpler path to delivering qualified remote signing services," said Robert Rogenmoser, CEO of Securosys. "Our approach is to provide the secure cryptographic foundation on which QTSPs and technology partners can build. By integrating SAM functionality directly into the Primus HSM, we help customers reduce complexity, accelerate deployment, and focus on delivering trusted digital services rather than integrating multiple security components."The integrated architecture provides several advantages for organizations developing qualified trust services:.Eliminate the need to develop and certify a separate SAM solution.Avoid dependency on third-party SAM vendors.Run SAM functionality entirely within the tamper-protected HSM boundary.Preserve existing application integrations without major code changes.Obtain the complete QSCD foundation from a single supplier.Build on a modern architecture designed for eIDAS remote signing.Prepare for future requirements with PQC-ready HSM technology.Leverage a unified certification path through a single HSM and SAM platformWhile focusing exclusively on HSMs and the integrated SAM functionality, the company works alongside QTSPs and solution providers that deliver complete end-user signing solutions.Securosys Primus HSM and CloudHSM form the secure cryptographic foundation for scalable and compliant remote signing infrastructures, with integrated SAM functionality designed specifically for modern eIDAS requirements.For more information, visit

Martina Alig

Securosys SA

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Securosys Simplifies eIDAS 2.0 Remote Signing with Integrated SAM Functionality in Primus HSMs News Provided By Securosys SA October 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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