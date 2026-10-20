Varnish Software Powers Secureedge, Continent 8'S CDN For The Global Igaming Industry

Continent 8 is the first partner globally to run Varnish CDN in a Box in production, powering SecureEdge on its own private network.

STOCKHOLM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Varnish Software, the data acceleration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Continent 8 Technologies, a leading provider of managed hosting, connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions for the global iGaming and online sports betting industry.Continent 8's managed CDN service, SecureEdge CDN, is built on Varnish CDN in a Box, deployed directly onto Continent 8's private network. As the first partner globally to use the model, Continent 8 brought SecureEdge live in a fraction of the time an in-house CDN build typically takes. The service combines content delivery with built-in edge security, including DDoS mitigation and a standard WAF, with an Advanced WAF available as an add-on.Varnish has developed high-performance caching and content acceleration technology for nearly two decades, with its flagship product, Varnish Enterprise, built on the open-source Varnish Cache engine. CDN in a Box packages that technology as a complete, turnkey managed service that infrastructure owners can deploy on their own network.The model is designed for telcos, hosting providers, and managed service providers that want to turn existing network capacity into a new source of revenue, without the capital expenditure and engineering overhead required to build a CDN from scratch. Varnish provides pre-configured cache nodes, a centralized control plane, and 24/7 managed operations, while the service runs on the partner's infrastructure under the partner's own brand.Continent 8 provides managed hosting, connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity services to iGaming and online sports betting operators and suppliers worldwide, operating a private network across more than 100 locations globally.Running SecureEdge CDN on infrastructure it already operates lets Continent 8 offer a high-performance, white-label CDN without a separate build-out or multi-year development timeline. For iGaming businesses, SecureEdge CDN provides:- Low-latency delivery for real-time gaming, live dealer, streaming, and betting applications, with traffic kept on Continent 8's private network and delivered on-net when the origin is hosted with Continent 8.- Control over where content is served from, to match target markets and in-jurisdiction requirements.- Integrated edge security, with a standard WAF covering the OWASP Top 10 and DDoS mitigation, plus an Advanced WAF with managed rule sets and bot detection available as an add-on.- Origin shielding and cache persistence to protect infrastructure during traffic surges.- Managed TLS certificates, instant cache purge and real-time traffic statistics.- A single, trusted vendor relationship, with the CDN delivered and supported under the Continent 8 brand.Jesper Hedblom, Head of Varnish CDN at Varnish Software, said: "Continent 8 already has the network, the customer relationships, and the trust of the iGaming industry. What we've done is give them a way to turn that into a CDN business of their own, fully branded and backed by Varnish's technology and operations. It's a model we think a lot of infrastructure owners will want to follow."Justin Cosnett, Chief Product Officer at Continent 8 Technologies, said: "Our customers demand high-performance, resilient and secure digital infrastructure, particularly during peak sporting events and periods of significant traffic growth. Through our partnership with Varnish Software, we've been able to bring a fully managed CDN and edge security solution to market quickly, while leveraging our global infrastructure footprint and industry expertise to deliver the experience and support our customers expect from Continent 8 Technologies."Any telco, hosting provider, or managed service provider with its own network footprint can deploy Varnish CDN in a Box, turning existing infrastructure into a branded, revenue-generating CDN service for its own customers.About Varnish SoftwareVarnish Software is a global leader in high-performance caching and content delivery. Trusted by leading streaming services and enterprises worldwide, Varnish optimizes the delivery of digital content, APIs, and applications. Its customizable platform empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences across video, web, and cloud environments. Varnish is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Learn more at varnish-software.About Continent 8 TechnologiesContinent 8 Technologies is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global hosting, connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions provider. Connecting and managing critical digital infrastructure, Continent 8 operates a private global network spanning more than 100 locations, trusted by the world's leading brands in regulated industries such as iGaming. Learn more at continent8.

Ian Vaughan

Varnish Software

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Varnish Software Powers SecureEdge, Continent 8's CDN for the Global iGaming Industry News Provided By Varnish Software October 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology...



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