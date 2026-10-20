Truck1 Joins Growtech Middle East 2026 As Official Media Partner

Truck1 partners with Growtech Middle East 2026, connecting its machinery marketplace with the region's agriculture and farming technology sector.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Growtech Middle East 2026 prepares to open at Dubai World Trade Centre, Truck1 has joined the event as an official media partner, strengthening its presence in the Middle East's agricultural machinery and equipment sector. Formerly known as Agra Middle East, the exhibition takes place from October 26–28 and brings together agricultural producers, equipment suppliers, distributors and technology providers from across the region.Growtech Middle East covers a broad range of solutions for modern agriculture, including crop production, livestock, aquaculture, smart farming and water management. More than 150 exhibitors and 9,000 trade visitors from over 80 countries are expected to attend the three-day event. dwtcAgriculture in the Middle East is becoming increasingly technology-drivenWater efficiency, climate resilience and food security remain central challenges for agriculture across the region. Growtech Middle East reflects this shift by bringing together technologies for irrigation, greenhouse production, precision farming, livestock management and agricultural automation.For machinery buyers and operators, these developments also increase the importance of access to suitable equipment across different markets. Tractors, loaders, harvesters, irrigation equipment and livestock machinery all form part of the wider investment cycle for commercial farms.A natural connection with Truck1's agricultural machinery segmentThe partnership gives Truck1 a direct connection with an audience already working with many of the machinery categories represented on its marketplace. Truck1 features dealer offers for farm tractors, harvesters, soil cultivation equipment, irrigation systems, livestock equipment and other agricultural machinery. Truck1Rather than replacing the face-to-face role of the exhibition, Truck1 complements it by providing a year-round marketplace where professional buyers can compare offers from dealers across different countries and contact sellers directly. Truck1About Truck1Truck1 is an international marketplace for commercial vehicles, machinery and professional equipment. Its agricultural section includes offers from dealers for tractors, harvesters, tillage equipment, irrigation systems, livestock equipment and other machinery used in farming operations.

Mateusz Żurawski

Truck1 Sp. Z O.O.

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Truck1 Joins Growtech Middle East 2026 as Official Media Partner News Provided By Truck1 Sp. Z O.O. October 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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