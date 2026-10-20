10ML fills every atomiser by hand from the perfume house's original bottle and buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands.

The Dortmund perfume retailer buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, then fills 3ml, 10ml and 30ml atomisers by hand.

- 10ML

DORTMUND, GERMANY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer, has set out how it sources and decants the perfumes it sells. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. The retailer lists 1,132 original perfumes from 98 perfume houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml sizes.

Every decant starts from a full-size bottle of the original perfume. 10ML makes no perfume of its own: every scent in the shop is made by the perfume house whose name it carries. The range covers 55 niche houses and 43 designer houses.

10ML fills every atomiser by hand, straight from the perfume house's bottle. Nothing is added and nothing is diluted, so a 3ml, 10ml or 30ml atomiser holds the perfume that was in the bottle. Each atomiser is then sealed and labelled with the perfume's name and its size.

"Anyone buying a perfume in a small size should know where it came from. Every 10ML decant starts as a full bottle from an authorized EU distributor or straight from the brand," 10ML said.

Shoppers can check the details on 10ml. The authenticity page sets out what 10ML sells, where the bottles come from and how each decant is filled. A second page gathers the company facts and the places outside 10ML's own site where it is listed, among them Wikidata and Crunchbase, and links the press release of Oct. 14, 2026 published by GlobeNewswire and Yahoo Finance. Shoppers can read how 10ML sources its perfumes and where to check the company independently at .

Orders leave a warehouse in the European Union for 26 EU countries, every member state except Ireland, with FedEx tracking. Orders ship on the next working day, Monday to Friday. Stripe processes every payment. Every order carries a 30-day money-back guarantee, alongside the legal 14-day right of withdrawal. Customer service answers at contact@10ml and +1 (646) 567-2621.

10ML was founded in 2025 and says it has more than 100,000 customers. The shop runs in 10 languages. 10ML is an independent retailer, not affiliated with or endorsed by the perfume houses whose fragrances it sells.

"A perfume retailer should be easy to check before the first order. That is why 10ML publishes where its bottles come from, the key facts about the company and the places outside its own site where it appears," 10ML said.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original designer and niche perfumes in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Founded in 2025, 10ML delivers to 26 EU countries and runs its shop in 10 languages. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. 10ML has more than 100,000 customers, more than €10 million in ARR and total annual revenue of close to €21 million across all its sales channels.

Media contact

10ML Team

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



Instagram:

TikTok: @try10ml

Facebook:

Pinterest:

YouTube: @try10ML

X:

Threads: @try10ml

LinkedIn:

10ML Team

10ML

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

How 10ML Sources and Decants Every Perfume It Sells News Provided By 10ML October 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.