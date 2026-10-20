Nedgraphics Launches 2027 Software Release, Strengthening Collaboration Between Textile Design And Production Teams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Latest release introduces OPTINEDCloud, expanded rotary printing capabilities, custom yarn integration, and enhancements across the NedGraphics portfolio.

- Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NedGraphics, a global leader in textile and apparel design software, today announced the official launch of NedGraphics 2027, a major software release designed to bring creativity, technology, and production closer together through a more connected and flexible digital ecosystem.

At the center of NedGraphics 2027 is OPTINEDCloud, a new cloud storage and asset management environment integrated across key NedGraphics applications. OPTINEDCloud gives design, approval, and production teams a centralized space to store, organize, visualize, share, and manage product development files.

Built-in collaboration capabilities allow users to share files with colleagues and external partners, add comments directly to assets, and provide feedback in context. Version tracking, secure file sharing, and centralized file management help teams remain aligned throughout the review process while reducing fragmented communication and lengthy email threads.

OPTINEDCloud connects directly with Jacquard, Texcelle, Tuft, True Coloring, Print Studio Premium, and 3DDI. Two-way synchronization allows users to save and access files through the cloud without leaving their NedGraphics application, supporting a more continuous workflow from initial design and development through review and production.

“NedGraphics 2027 reflects the way textile organizations increasingly need to work: creatively, collaboratively, and without unnecessary barriers between geographies, systems or teams,” said Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex.“By bringing cloud connectivity directly into the applications our customers use every day, we are creating a stronger foundation for how designs, information, and decisions move across the product development process. At the same time, this release continues to advance the specialized capabilities that textile professionals rely on to bring their ideas into production.”

The release also introduces broader support for rotary printing workflows. Engraver Premium and Tonal Tracing are now bundled into the installers for Easy Coloring Premium and Print Studio Premium, providing rotary printing customers with a more efficient path to preparing production-ready artwork.

Color workflows have also been updated with the latest Pantone color libraries in NedGraphics Atlas. Available through Easy Coloring Premium and True Coloring, these additions give users access to current Pantone color standards within their existing working environment.

For products developed in multiple dimensions, NedGraphics 2027 introduces TexResize, a new licensed add-on for Texcelle. Particularly suited to rugs, towels, and similar products produced in several size variants, TexResize helps designers adapt existing designs for different product dimensions more efficiently.

Texcelle also gains optional NEDLink connectivity, enabling design data and parameters to be transferred directly to third-party enterprise resource planning and product lifecycle management systems without requiring users to leave the application.

NedGraphics 2027 further expands creative and production possibilities through a new partnership with Gemell. Custom yarns created in Gemell's YarnEditor can now be brought into Jacquard, allowing designers to work with more specialized yarn libraries tailored to their creative and production requirements.

In Tuft, enhanced simulation capabilities now generate full cut and shear segments for every yarn, producing more complete and realistic visual results for cut and shear tufted designs. These enhancements, combined with the OPTINEDCloud integration, provide greater flexibility throughout the carpet and flooring design process.

Jacquard Connect also receives several practical production updates. The application now supports Advanced Weave Programs, provides clearer error messaging when NCL configuration files cannot be located, and introduces refined handling for PDC(x) and NCC files. Together, these improvements help users identify configuration issues more quickly and work with loom and harness definitions more efficiently.

As part of this unified approach, NEDKey has been renamed OPTINEDKey. Existing NEDKey users can continue to access the system using their current credentials. Improved network handling also removes the need to manually reconfigure proxy settings when switching between networks, making it easier for users to remain connected across different working environments.

Together, the advancements in NedGraphics 2027 reinforce the company's continued commitment to reducing friction between design and production, simplifying everyday processes, and giving textile professionals greater freedom to create, collaborate, and produce.

The NedGraphics 2027 Software Release is available now. Customers can access the latest release through the NedGraphics Client Portal.

For more information, to explore the complete list of updates, or to schedule a demonstration, visit nedgraphics or contact....

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About NedGraphics

NedGraphicsTM is a leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that bring creativity and technology together.

NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps organizations reduce errors, streamline workflows, lower sampling costs, and support productivity and sustainability goals.

NedGraphics is part of FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). For more information, visit nedgraphics.

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NedGraphics Launches 2027 Software Release, Strengthening Collaboration Between Textile Design and Production Teams News Provided By NedGraphics Inc. October 20, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry...



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