Police Sub-Inspector's Son Shot Dead, Elder Offspring Critical In Gaya Two Suspects Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) The son of a police Sub-Inspector was shot dead, while another son sustained critical injuries in a shooting incident in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Tuesday. Two suspects have been detained for questioning.

The incident took place near Siddharthpuri Colony, close to Nauranga Aahar, under the Mufassil police station area in Manpur.

The victims were identified as Ranu Singh, 30, who died of his injuries, and his elder brother, Monu Singh, 32, who is undergoing treatment at Magadh Medical Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Their father, Sudhanshu Shekhar alias Pintu Singh, is a police Sub-Inspector currently posted in Motihari.

According to family members, the brothers had a dispute with someone in the neighbourhood and were subsequently called to a location over the phone.

When they arrived, armed assailants allegedly opened fire on them, leaving both brothers seriously injured. Ranu later succumbed to his injuries.

Police personnel rushed to the scene after receiving information and recovered three spent cartridge casings during an inspection.

Two suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned to establish their alleged involvement and identify others connected with the attack.

A dispute over gambling is suspected to have triggered the shooting, although police have not officially confirmed the motive.

Local residents have claimed that the area is associated with gambling and the sale of illicit liquor.

The brothers originally belonged to Jethian village under the Atri police station area of Gaya district.

The family had been residing at their house in Siddharthpuri Colony, Road No. 1, under the Mufassil police station limits.

The shooting has caused concern among residents and members of the police department, given that the victims are the sons of a serving police officer.

Police said the investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events, ascertain the motive and identify all those involved in the attack.