Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: New Nomination List Revealed, Which Contestants Are In Danger Of Eviction?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has successfully completed 43 days and entered a brand new week. The nomination process kicked off right at the start of the week, just like always. The housemates faced an open nomination today, which was quite different from the previous weeks. Rahul Easwar, who was quietly playing a safe game away from everyone's radar, has landed in the nomination list. Noby, who was trying to grab the spotlight using a love track, is also on the list. Rahul actually received the highest number of votes, securing seven in total.

Vicky, Vipin, Noufina, and Aishwarya received two votes each. Anjali got three votes, Noby secured five, and Vedangi received four votes. Rahul topped the list with the maximum votes. Mohanlal directly nominated Tashi, putting him straight into the danger zone. A total of nine contestants are facing the eviction threat this week.

Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting to see who will pack their bags and leave the house among these nine nominated contestants. The audience will cast their votes based on how each person performs this week. The contestant who gets the lowest number of public votes will face eviction from the house. Bigg Boss viewers strongly believe that all these nominated housemates will switch to a tough competition mode this week to save themselves.

Nileena got evicted from the Bigg Boss house last weekend. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant. She gave the impression that she would put up a great performance during her initial days. However, she ended up getting eliminated after spending just two weeks inside the house.