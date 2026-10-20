Navratri: HP CM Hails Police For Safe Darshan For Over 10L Pilgrims

CM Applauds Police for Successful Navratri Management

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated Himachal Pradesh Police for ensuring safe, peaceful and smooth darshan for 10,25,726 devotees who visited seven prominent Shakti Peeths and temples across the State during Ashwin Navratri, from October 11 to 19.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of police personnel, the Chief Minister observed that ensuring the safety and convenience of lakhs of pilgrims visiting Himachal Pradesh's sacred shrines is an important responsibility of the State Government, the press note said. He commended the coordinated efforts of the Police, district administrations, temple trusts, Home Guards and other agencies in facilitating a pleasant and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Over 10 Lakh Devotees Visit Shakti Peeths

During the nine-day festivities, 10,25,726 pilgrims and 1,04,520 vehicles were recorded at the seven major temples. Shri Naina Devi Ji witnessed the highest footfall of 3,95,226 devotees, followed by Shri Jawalamukhi Ji (1,80,000), Shri Chintpurni Ji (1,39,000), Shri Bala Sundri Ji, Trilokpur (1,06,600), Shri Chamunda Devi Ji (70,500), Shri Brijeshwari Devi Ji (69,400) and Shri Baglamukhi Ji (65,000), the press note said.

Meticulous Police Arrangements

Managing such an enormous influx of devotees, particularly at temples situated in hilly terrain with narrow approach roads and limited parking facilities, required meticulous planning and continuous supervision. Himachal Pradesh Police made elaborate arrangements for crowd management, traffic regulation, parking, queue management and public safety, enabling devotees to undertake their pilgrimage peacefully and conveniently.

The Chief Minister particularly appreciated the police personnel who remained on duty for long hours to ensure that devotees could offer prayers without avoidable inconvenience. He also acknowledged the cooperation extended by temple authorities, volunteers, local residents and pilgrims. He also appealed to citizens and visitors to use ERSS-112, the round-the-clock emergency helpline, whenever police, fire or ambulance assistance is required.

DGP Expresses Gratitude

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari, IPS, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his appreciation, stating that such recognition would further motivate the police force to serve the public with greater dedication, sensitivity and professionalism. The DGP commended the concerned district police chiefs, supervisory officers and personnel deployed during Navratri and reiterated the commitment of Himachal Pradesh Police to ensuring the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist visiting the State. (ANI)

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