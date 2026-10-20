RSS Working To Awaken Hindu Spirit, Build Strong Society: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Building Strong Hindu Society: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the organisation was working to awaken the Hindu spirit and build an organised and strong society, saying that Captain Smit Machchhar's values, who foiled a hijacking attempt in his cockpit, serve as an example of the values that inspire individuals to risk their lives to protect others.

Addressing the RSS Centenary Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "RSS is working to awaken the Hindu spirit and build the entire society into a well-organised and strong society... It is these values that inspired Captain Smit Machchhar to put his own life in danger."

Elaborating on the RSS's vision, Bhagwat said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is working to awaken the Hindu spirit and build the entire society into a well-organised and strong society. Without strength, even the sustenance, prestige, and protection of individual life to global life is not possible. Therefore, advocating or working towards building an organised and strong Hindu society is not contrary to the spirit of respecting all faiths or to the emotional unity of the nation."

He added, "Since the Hindu society's worldview and nature are inclusive, we must understand that such efforts will only strengthen the emotional unity, goodwill, and good conduct among all of us."

Referring to Captain Machchhar, Bhagwat said, "It is this very nature and these values, passed down from generation to generation, that inspire Captain Smit Machchar to put his own life in danger and devote himself to protect human lives."

Captain Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack as well. "Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time, too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me. I have not thought even for a moment that I will be able to talk to you ever. I never thought," Captain Machchhar told the PM," he said.

India, Israel Share Same Values and Challenges: Israeli Consul General

Meanwhile, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Yaniv Revach, who attended the event, said India and Israel shared common values and challenges, emphasising the need to strengthen bilateral ties through government cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking about Bhagwat's address, Revach said, "I am very excited to be here... I met Dr. Mohan ji yesterday, and we had a conversation. We understand that both countries, India and Israel, not only share the same values, but we also share, unfortunately, the same challenges."

He said Bhagwat's emphasis on engaging the younger generation while connecting them with their heritage resonated with Israel's approach. "When I listened to his speech today. Dr. Mohan ji mentioned that we should continue to work with the young generation... we should also look at the future -- technology, education--and also connect them to the heritage -- future and past at the same time. It's exactly the same thing that we do in Israel. We should work together to see how we can actually strengthen the ties between Israel and India, not only at the govt level but also people-to-people," Revach said.

Commenting on Bhagwat's remarks about preserving cultural identity and values, Revach said, "Dr. Mohan ji also mentioned in his speech today something very important: if we don't keep our identity and our values, we see exactly what's happening now in Europe when other external forces are trying to destabilise. Not only in Europe, but also we see it in India and Israel."

He added, "We need to continue to work and strengthen our identity in order to make sure that those extreme left Marxist forces won't try to destabilise our values... we see what's happening in Europe when you are too progressive. At the end of the day, if we don't keep our roots, heritage, and culture, we will lose our identity, and we see exactly what that leads to."

Reacting to Bhagwat's reference to Captain Machchhar, Revach said, "We see that Captain Smith grew up here in India and according to the values and morals here in India, and this is one of the reasons that he saved so many people during this flight."

Captain Machchhar's Heroism Recalled

Earlier, Captain Smith Machchhar, who has been hailed as the hero for averting the potential catastrophe aboard a flydubai flight on September 30, recalled the incident, stating he suffered several blows in an attack by the co-pilot before he could open the cockpit door.

Even after the horrific incident, he told the UAE state-owned newspaper, The National,“Did my love die for aviation? Not at all. Not at all. I'm just glad that I was able to do my part.”

His Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, had attacked him inside the cockpit in what is seen as a plot to crash the plane. Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the co-pilot, who attacked him with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. A hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The flight was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with the help of passengers who landed the plane. All 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced that he would confer Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism. The Gujarat government has announced a Visisht Gujarat Garima Award for him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)