Ratlam Man Shot In Back While Returning From Railway Station, Father Suspected Of Firing After Love Marriage

A man riding a scooter was shot while returning home from the railway station in Ratlam on Monday night. Sunil Prajapat was injured after being shot in the back. He was taken to hospital in a police vehicle and is undergoing treatment.

GRP station in-charge Lal Patidar said an empty bullet cartridge was found at the scene. Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

One or two suspects are believed to have been involved in the shooting. The number of rounds fired is not yet clear.

Sunil's acquaintances told police that he had married for love around three months ago. They also said his father may have shot him. Police are investigating the motive behind the firing and the identity of the attackers.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.