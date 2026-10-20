Familyvisa Launches UAE Golden Visa Portal With Cost Calculator And 2026 Eligibility Rules

FamilyVisa, a Dubai-based residency services provider, has launched a dedicated UAE Golden Visa portal that brings together the latest eligibility rules, required documents, government fees and application steps for the 10-year residency visa.

Demand for the UAE Golden Visa continues to grow among investors, property owners, senior professionals and their families. Yet applicants often struggle to find reliable information, as requirements vary by category and emirate and have changed several times in 2026, including the removal of the 50% down-payment rule for property investors in February.

The new portal addresses this by setting out each route clearly and updating its content as rules change. It covers six Golden Visa categories: property owners, company owners, managers, fixed bank deposit investors, special talents and family dependents.

Built-in Golden Visa cost calculator

A key feature is the Golden Visa cost calculator, which helps applicants identify the right category and estimate government fees before applying. Families can also add a spouse, children and parents to see the full cost of their application in advance.

Government fees for the main applicant start from AED 4,137 for most categories, while property owners in Dubai pay AED 9,421 due to additional Dubai Land Department charges.

Razeeb Abdulla, CEO of FamilyVisa, said:

“Many applicants receive conflicting information because Golden Visa requirements differ across categories and emirates, and regulations keep evolving. Our objective is to provide clear, regularly updated information so applicants understand the requirements and costs before beginning their applications.”

He added:

“Transparency is essential. Whether applicants apply independently, through an Amer Centre or with a professional service provider, they should know the government fees and understand any additional service charges before making a decision.”

The launch marks FamilyVisa's fourth year of operations and reinforces its commitment to simplifying UAE residency through accessible digital services.

The UAE Golden Visa portal is available now at familyvisa/golden-visa.

About FamilyVisa

FamilyVisa is a UAE-based online residency services platform providing information and assistance for UAE Family Visas, Golden Visas, Emirates ID and other residency applications. It is operated by 800 DOCS LLC, a DET-licensed visa services company.

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