Murata Develops World's Smallest 008004-Inch Size (0.25Mm × 0.125Mm) NTC Thermistor For Space-Constrained Temperature Se...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) announces the development of the world's smallest* 008004-inch size (0.25mm × 0.125mm) NTC thermistor, the NCU01 series. Compared with Murata's previous smallest 01005-inch size (0.4mm × 0.2mm) product, the new series reduces mounting area by approximately 60% while achieving equivalent temperature-sensing performance, with resistance tolerance of ±1% and B-constant tolerance of ±1%. Its ultra-compact size enables temperature sensing to be positioned in increasingly restricted spaces and closer to heat-generating components, supporting more accurate and responsive thermal monitoring in smartphones, wearable devices, and other densely integrated electronic devices.

Murata plans to begin sample shipments in October 2026 and mass production during 2027. The lineup will be expanded progressively, beginning with 100kΩ and 10kΩ resistance values.

Bringing Temperature Sensing Closer to the Heat Source

As electronic devices continue to become smaller and more sophisticated, component density on circuit boards and inside modules continues to increase. As a result, mounting space for electronic components is limited, making it difficult to place NTC thermistors close to heat-generating components. If a thermistor must be placed farther from the heat source, the measured temperature can differ from the actual component temperature, while rapid temperature changes may also take longer to detect.

This creates a demand for smaller NTC thermistors that can be positioned closer to critical components without consuming valuable board space. However, continued miniaturization makes high-precision processing and manufacturing more difficult, making it more challenging to maintain consistent sensing characteristics. For NTC thermistors, tight resistance and B-constant tolerances are critical to enable stable temperature sensing.

High-Precision Performance at 008004-inch Size

Murata addressed these challenges through its proprietary ceramic materials technology, high-precision processing, and optimization of the component structure and manufacturing process to develop the world's smallest 008004-inch size NTC thermistor. Despite its significantly smaller footprint, the new NCU01 series maintains the ±1% resistance and B-constant tolerances achieved by Murata's previous 01005-inch size product.

By reducing the mounting area by approximately 60%, the NCU01 can be placed in locations that are difficult to accommodate with larger thermistors, including closer to heat-generating components. This can help reduce the temperature difference and detection delay associated with more distant measurement points while contributing to the stable operation of electronic devices with high-density component layouts.

Primary applications include temperature monitoring on circuit boards in smartphones and wearable devices, as well as in integrated circuit (IC) packages and system-in-package (SiP) modules.

Murata will continue to expand its NTC thermistor lineup and contribute to further miniaturization and improved reliability of electronic devices. For product inquiries, please contact us here.

Notes: * Based on Murata research as of October 19, 2026.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

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