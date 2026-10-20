Endeavor Catalyst Expands Middle East Portfolio 22X, Backing 64 Companies Across Six Markets

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Endeavor Catalyst today announced that its Middle East portfolio has grown to 64 companies across six markets, with $76.6 million invested, up 22X from $3.5 million a decade ago. The regional expansion follows the final close earlier this month of Endeavor Catalyst Fund V, an oversubscribed $320 million fund that brings total assets under management to more than $850 million.

Three of the 15 liquidity events across Endeavor Catalyst's portfolio since the start of 2025 have come from the Middle East, placing the region second only to Latin America on recent realizations. The region has produced five exits in total. Regional portfolio companies include Tabby, MNT-Halan, Tamara, Kitopi and Moove, companies helping redraw the map of where category-defining technology businesses are built.

Endeavor Catalyst now invests across six markets in the region: Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Fund V will keep backing founders where ambition is rising faster than access to capital, with Endeavor's Global Hub in Dubai connecting them to investors, mentors and operators across borders.

Why the Middle East

“The past few years have been tumultuous in the Middle East. Some outside the region might think that's a reason not to invest, but at Endeavor Catalyst we know the opposite is true. The response to the disruption has shown just how ambitious and determined Middle Eastern founders are. With Fund V, we're continuing our bet that big challenges lead to big impact,” said Yana El Dirani, Regional Lead for Endeavor Catalyst and Managing Director for Endeavor's Dubai Global Hub.

As a co-investment fund, Endeavor Catalyst invests alongside leading venture capital and growth equity firms, backing companies only after their founders have been selected into the Endeavor network. The model puts capital behind companies outside major tech hubs and connects those founders with investors who can help them scale across borders.

Dubai sits at the crossroads between Africa and South Asia, which makes it a natural crossing point for that work. Endeavor's Global Hub there reflects a view that the world's fastest-growing markets are increasingly linked to each other, not only to Silicon Valley. Today 90+ Endeavor Entrepreneurs from 20 countries are based in the Dubai hub.

For the complete Fund V announcement, including the oversubscribed $320 million close, Endeavor Catalyst's founder-backed LP base, global portfolio and deployment outlook, read the global release.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the leading network of entrepreneurs scaling exceptional businesses around the world.

For 30 years, Endeavor has searched for, selected and supported founders scaling extraordinary companies outside Silicon Valley and China. Its goal is to establish thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in places where talent is abundant but access is not.

Today, Endeavor's Global Network of Trust encompasses 3,100+ entrepreneurs across 50+ countries. Endeavor guides these founders through pivotal moments in their journeys and encourages them to mentor and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs, an impact Endeavor calls the Multiplier Effect.

It's time to redraw the innovation map. It's time to look Elsewhere.

About Endeavor Catalyst

Endeavor Catalyst is Endeavor's venture capital fund, investing exclusively in companies led by Endeavor Entrepreneurs and co-investing alongside leading venture capital and growth equity firms.

With more than $850 million in assets under management, Endeavor Catalyst has backed 437 companies across 44 Catalyst markets. Its portfolio includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more and 39 exits.

About Endeavor Global Hub Dubai

Endeavor's Global Hubs are strategic innovation nodes in the world's most connected cities, designed to support entrepreneurs expanding across borders. Today, 90+ Endeavor Entrepreneurs from 20 countries are based in Endeavor's Global Hub in Dubai. The hub creates a second home for diaspora entrepreneurs building beyond their original markets, and connects local founders with global mentors, investors and operators.

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