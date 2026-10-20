China Accuses US Warship of Entering Disputed Spratly Islands Waters
(MENAFN) China accused a US Navy warship on Tuesday of entering waters near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea without authorization, warning that the operation threatened maritime security and regional stability.
According to a spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, the US littoral combat ship USS Charleston entered waters near Xianbin Jiao, also known as Sabina Shoal, in the Spratly Islands early Tuesday without Beijing’s approval.
The spokesperson said Chinese naval forces were deployed to track and monitor the American vessel in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
“China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters,” the spokesperson said.
The US operation “infringes upon China’s sovereign rights and interests, jeopardizes maritime security, and is detrimental to regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson added.
Beijing called on Washington to immediately stop such operations, emphasizing that Chinese military forces remained on high alert to protect the country’s sovereignty and security.
The spokesperson also said the Southern Theater Command would continue defending China’s territorial claims while working to preserve peace and stability in the region.
The incident comes amid longstanding disputes over sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea, a strategically important waterway through which significant volumes of international trade pass.
The Spratly Islands are claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, making the archipelago a continuing source of regional tensions.
According to a spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, the US littoral combat ship USS Charleston entered waters near Xianbin Jiao, also known as Sabina Shoal, in the Spratly Islands early Tuesday without Beijing’s approval.
The spokesperson said Chinese naval forces were deployed to track and monitor the American vessel in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
“China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters,” the spokesperson said.
The US operation “infringes upon China’s sovereign rights and interests, jeopardizes maritime security, and is detrimental to regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson added.
Beijing called on Washington to immediately stop such operations, emphasizing that Chinese military forces remained on high alert to protect the country’s sovereignty and security.
The spokesperson also said the Southern Theater Command would continue defending China’s territorial claims while working to preserve peace and stability in the region.
The incident comes amid longstanding disputes over sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea, a strategically important waterway through which significant volumes of international trade pass.
The Spratly Islands are claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, making the archipelago a continuing source of regional tensions.
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