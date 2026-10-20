GBP/USD Signal 20/10: Bullish Outlook Ahead Of UK Jobs Data
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400.
On the charts, the GBP/USD pair has rebounded in the past few days. It has jumped from a low of 1.3135 on October 14 to the current 1.3316.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe pair found a strong support level at 1.3161, its lowest level in April and June this year. It remains below the 50-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumped above the neutral level of 50.The pair will likely continue rising as investors target the psychological level of 1.3383, the 100-day moving average. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the resistance level of 1.1400.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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