BTC/USD Signal 20/10: Falling Wedge Forms
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 85,000. Add a stop-loss at 80,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 85,000.
Investors continued buying Bitcoin ETFs, with their inflows jumping by $526 million. This increase has narrowed the monthly outflows to $90 million, bringing the cumulative inflows since their start to $57.4 billion. Rising inflows is usually a sign of rising demand.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin is also rising as investors react to the ongoing Bitcoin purchases by Strategy and Strive. Strategy bought 267 Bitcoin worth over $22.1 million last week, bringing its total holdings to 848,517. Strive also continued buying Bitcoin and now holds 36,818, making it the fourth-biggest holder after Strategy, Metaplanet, and Twenty One Capital.Still, Bitcoin has some potential risks ahead. One of them is that crude oil prices have resumed their upward trend, with Brent and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising to $109.6 and $98.5, respectively.Higher oil prices mean that inflation will continue rising, which will have an impact on the bond market and the Fed. Indeed, US bond yields have started rising recently, a risky thing for Bitcoin, which is a non-yielding asset/USD Technical AnalysisTechnically, Bitcoin has remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Major S/R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool. This performance is a sign that the recent upward trend is still intact despite the ongoing pullback.Bitcoin has also formed a falling wedge pattern, which is made up of two falling and converging trendlines. These two trendlines are nearing their confluence zone. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will bounce back, potentially to the key resistance of 85,000. A drop below the support of 80,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
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