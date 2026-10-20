USD/CHF Forecast 20/10: Bulls Eye 0.84 And 0.86 (Video)
As I do look for the U.S. dollar to continue appreciating against the Swiss franc, it is kind of a strange pair right now because the Swiss National Bank is hell-bent on keeping a zero-interest-rate policy. However, the Swiss franc's safe-haven appeal appears to be weakening, while the significant interest rate differential between the US and Switzerland continues to favor the US dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we get more of a risk-on type of situation, that also takes away from the Swiss franc, so it is almost a heads-I-win, tails-you-lose type of situation. We will just have to wait and see. I have no interest in shorting this pair. I am going to be adding a little bit more today, looking to reach 0.84, possibly 0.86, by the time it is all said and done.Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out
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