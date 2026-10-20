AUD/USD Forex Signal 20/10: Buy Above 0.7040 (Video)
- I am buying on a move above 0.7040 with a stop at 0.6950. I will be looking to hold until 0.7110.
Ultimately, this does look like a basing pattern, but it is worth noting that the Reserve Bank of Australia has a problem now, with the latest jobs report being so poor. A loss of 39,600 jobs was reported last week for the previous month, as opposed to the expected addition of just about 20,000. It was a huge swing in the wrong direction.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, we'll see. Are the Aussies starting to become a little bit more dovish? The 0.6850 level continues to be the floor, while 0.7250 continues to be the ceiling. Right now, if we can break above that 0.7040 level, then I'm convinced. Otherwise, we probably just continue to consolidate.Ready to trade our AUD/USD Forex analysis? Here's a list of the best brokers FX trading Australia to choose from.
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