EUR/USD Forecast 20/10: French Debt Weighs On Euro (Video)
As things stand right now, without some type of significant change in France, that is what I am aiming for. This pair does tend to be very choppy, and therefore it is not a huge surprise to see a lot of back and forth over the last couple of weeks, but it has already priced in quite a bit. We are down 5 handles from the middle of September, so it has been a pretty big move. I think we are just taking a bit of a breather.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRallies at this point, for me, are just selling opportunities. I have no interest whatsoever in buying the euro, especially against the U.S. dollar. The interest rate differential continues to favor America, and if we break down below the area right around 1.11, then I think it opens up a move to 1.10. It could even drop down to 1.08 if things get out of hand.On the other hand, if we do get a daily close above 1.1350, then I reassess the situation, especially if the fiscal and political situation in France has abated.Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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