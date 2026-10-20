USD/JPY Forecast 20/10: Dollar Holds Support Near ¥159
This is a good market right now for short-term traders simply willing to play a range-bound market, collect swap at the end of every day, and leave it as such. I don't expect huge moves, but it is worth noting that after that massive surge higher a couple of weeks back, we have just simply sat here. So, it looks like we're sitting here waiting to determine what's going to happen next.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewInterest rates in America did climb a little bit during the session, so that has a little bit to do with what we could expect here. But ultimately, I like buying dips for short-term moves, possibly waiting on a breakout.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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