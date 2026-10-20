France Secures Gulf Diesel Supplies Amid Energy Price Pressures
(MENAFN) France has reached agreements with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to secure additional diesel supplies equivalent to around 10% of its domestic consumption in the coming weeks, as Paris seeks to ease energy costs and strengthen economic cooperation with Gulf countries.
The commitments were secured during French President Emmanuel Macron’s regional tour, which began Monday with visits to Kuwait and the UAE. Macron is also scheduled to travel to Bahrain and Qatar as part of the diplomatic mission.
An adviser to the French presidency said the additional fuel supplies were intended to help reduce energy prices in Europe following public protests over the cost of living in France.
Saudi Arabia had previously agreed to supply France with 95,000 tonnes of diesel in each of October and November, amounting to a total of 190,000 tonnes.
The UAE and Bahrain are separately expected to provide 100,000 tonnes of diesel each over an unspecified period in the coming weeks.
The presidential adviser linked the commitments to France’s established relations with regional partners and its previous deployment of air defense capabilities. French energy company TotalEnergies will manage the diesel sales, with its chief executive, Patrick Pouyanné, accompanying Macron during the Gulf tour.
Beyond energy supplies, France and the UAE signed preliminary agreements covering artificial intelligence, energy and advanced technologies, reflecting efforts to expand economic and technological cooperation.
The agreements were signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Macron and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed.
Three of the preliminary agreements involve French startup AMI Labs and focus on exploring new applications and strengthening collaboration in advanced technology.
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is expected to work with AMI Labs on research, while computing company G42 plans to establish a framework for cloud infrastructure cooperation.
Meanwhile, Analog intends to integrate artificial intelligence models into robotics and physical applications for industrial use.
In the energy sector, Adnoc Gas and Schneider Electric signed an initial agreement to evaluate advanced technologies and improve the operational efficiency of energy systems.
ADNOC Refining and Technip Energies also signed two contracts related to a project to increase refining capacity and an initiative focused on sustainable aviation fuel.
The agreements highlight the broader scope of Macron’s Gulf visit, combining efforts to secure fuel supplies with initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation in energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence and industrial innovation.
The commitments were secured during French President Emmanuel Macron’s regional tour, which began Monday with visits to Kuwait and the UAE. Macron is also scheduled to travel to Bahrain and Qatar as part of the diplomatic mission.
An adviser to the French presidency said the additional fuel supplies were intended to help reduce energy prices in Europe following public protests over the cost of living in France.
Saudi Arabia had previously agreed to supply France with 95,000 tonnes of diesel in each of October and November, amounting to a total of 190,000 tonnes.
The UAE and Bahrain are separately expected to provide 100,000 tonnes of diesel each over an unspecified period in the coming weeks.
The presidential adviser linked the commitments to France’s established relations with regional partners and its previous deployment of air defense capabilities. French energy company TotalEnergies will manage the diesel sales, with its chief executive, Patrick Pouyanné, accompanying Macron during the Gulf tour.
Beyond energy supplies, France and the UAE signed preliminary agreements covering artificial intelligence, energy and advanced technologies, reflecting efforts to expand economic and technological cooperation.
The agreements were signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Macron and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed.
Three of the preliminary agreements involve French startup AMI Labs and focus on exploring new applications and strengthening collaboration in advanced technology.
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is expected to work with AMI Labs on research, while computing company G42 plans to establish a framework for cloud infrastructure cooperation.
Meanwhile, Analog intends to integrate artificial intelligence models into robotics and physical applications for industrial use.
In the energy sector, Adnoc Gas and Schneider Electric signed an initial agreement to evaluate advanced technologies and improve the operational efficiency of energy systems.
ADNOC Refining and Technip Energies also signed two contracts related to a project to increase refining capacity and an initiative focused on sustainable aviation fuel.
The agreements highlight the broader scope of Macron’s Gulf visit, combining efforts to secure fuel supplies with initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation in energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence and industrial innovation.
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