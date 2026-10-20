Sheikh Mohammed Presses Gulf Nations For Closer Cooperation Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has urged Gulf nations to strengthen cooperation and resist divisive social media campaigns that threaten their shared interests and longstanding relationships.

His appeal, published on Monday in a message addressed to the people of the Gulf, emphasised that political differences, online disputes and narrow agendas should not undermine generations of economic cooperation, cultural connections and family ties across the region.

The message, shared through his official X account, forms part of his writings titled The Letters. It presents regional solidarity as essential to maintaining economic progress while recognising the distinct identities and national priorities of individual Gulf countries.

Sheikh Mohammed warned that disagreements amplified through media platforms could create divisions between societies whose relationships extend far beyond formal diplomatic agreements.

He stressed that shared geography, ancestry and development had established enduring connections that should withstand political disagreements and hostile exchanges online.

The Dubai Ruler specifically rejected attempts to exploit social media controversies to weaken relationships among Gulf Cooperation Council members, arguing that temporary disputes could not erase centuries of neighbourly coexistence.

His intervention follows growing concern over confrontational exchanges involving Gulf commentators and social media personalities, with prominent regional figures urging restraint and greater responsibility in public discussions.

Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, had separately criticised offensive exchanges between Gulf voices on social media, saying disagreements should not become personal attacks or undermine established regional values.

Gargash emphasised that differences of opinion were inevitable but should be handled responsibly, particularly during a period of heightened regional challenges.

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Sheikh Mohammed's message also distinguished closer cooperation from political unification, making clear that strengthening regional relationships did not require countries to surrender their individual characteristics or institutional independence.

He advocated stronger coordination, more effective institutions and constructive management of differences, identifying these measures as practical foundations for greater regional cohesion.

The distinction is significant for the six GCC members, whose economic structures, development strategies and foreign policy priorities differ despite extensive commercial and social connections.

Sheikh Mohammed argued that these differences could become sources of collective strength when managed through cooperation rather than confrontation.

He also highlighted the Gulf's economic transformation, describing how communities once dependent on fishing, pearl diving and maritime commerce had developed into internationally connected commercial centres.

The region's achievements, he said, extended beyond physical infrastructure and financial wealth to include investment in education, institutional development and human capabilities.

He identified the preservation of cultural identity, traditions and social values alongside economic modernisation as an important accomplishment of Gulf societies.

His remarks placed particular emphasis on the relationship between economic development and social cohesion, suggesting that commercial interdependence should reinforce rather than weaken established bonds between neighbouring countries.

The Gulf's shared development ambitions, he argued, provided opportunities for stronger collaboration across investment, trade, technology and other sectors supporting economic diversification.

Sheikh Mohammed drew upon the UAE's experience of bringing seven emirates together to illustrate how coordinated ambitions and collective determination could support development without eliminating local distinctions.

He maintained that effective cooperation depended on mutual understanding and the ability to accommodate differences, rather than requiring identical approaches to every political or economic issue.

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The message also acknowledged the importance of generations of families whose lives had connected Gulf communities before the establishment of modern national institutions.

Sheikh Mohammed described these relationships as deeply embedded in the region's collective experience, extending through marriage, migration, maritime activity and shared cultural traditions.

He presented the Gulf as a community shaped by common historical experiences, while recognising the individual achievements and aspirations of its constituent nations.

The appeal comes as Gulf governments navigate regional security pressures alongside efforts to maintain investment flows, expand economic partnerships and safeguard development programmes.

However, Sheikh Mohammed did not announce a new diplomatic initiative, institutional arrangement or formal agreement between GCC governments.

Instead, his message concentrated on public attitudes, regional relationships and the importance of maintaining constructive communication between societies.

He expressed confidence in younger generations and their capacity to sustain the Gulf's development while preserving the values inherited from earlier generations.

The letter concluded with an expression of pride in Gulf identity and a prayer for the region's continued strength and prosperity.