Town Secures $108 Million Funding At Billion-Dollar Valuation Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Town, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup developing workplace assistants, has raised $108 million in Series B financing, securing a $1 billion valuation just four months after its public launch.

The funding round, announced on October 19, was co-led by Forerunner Ventures and Menlo Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and First Round Capital. Other participants included Better Tomorrow Ventures, Precedent. vc, Scribble Ventures, Serena Ventures and Sparked Ventures.

The investment supports Town's expansion from individual AI assistants into a collaborative platform designed to coordinate work across businesses. Its central product, called a Townie, connects with an employee's email, calendar, documents and workplace communication systems to understand professional relationships, ongoing projects and individual writing preferences.

<p>Unlike conventional AI chatbots operating independently, Townies can communicate with one another, exchange information and transfer assignments between employees. The company says this allows teams to complete tasks requiring input from several departments without repeatedly requesting updates or manually coordinating every step.</p> <p>Town also announced shared workflows that distribute updated business information across employees' assistants. The feature is intended to reduce duplication when organisational knowledge changes and ensure that individual assistants can access relevant information without requiring separate instructions from every employee.</p> <p>Jean-Denis Greze, Town's co-founder and former chief technology officer of financial technology company Plaid, has positioned the product around the difficulties businesses encounter when individual productivity improvements fail to translate into faster collective decision-making.</p> <p>The company argues that workplace AI must understand both personal responsibilities and organisational relationships to handle complicated assignments effectively. Its assistants are designed to prepare meeting briefings, draft correspondence, manage inboxes, identify outstanding tasks and coordinate follow-ups.</p> See also Zuckerberg reveals uncertainty behind Meta AI infrastructure commitment <p>Town launched publicly in June 2026 alongside a $55 million Series A financing announcement. The latest investment brings its disclosed fundraising to at least $163 million, reflecting substantial investor interest in software that moves beyond answering questions towards executing workplace activities.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The company said annual recurring revenue reached seven figures within weeks of its public launch. Since July, its number of paying customers has quadrupled, while paying teams have increased ninefold. Town has not disclosed its current revenue, customer count or profitability.</p> <p>Menlo Ventures partner Shawn Carolan compared the opportunity with the firm's earlier investment in Siri, while emphasising the more demanding requirements of business applications.</p> <p>Menlo has also deployed Town across its own operations, using assistants for inbox management, meeting preparation and follow-up activities. Such adoption provides practical experience with the product, although the investor's involvement also creates a commercial interest in its success.</p> <p>Town says its platform uses models developed by several leading AI laboratories, selecting different systems according to the requirements of individual tasks. This approach is intended to avoid dependence on a single model provider.</p> <p>Data governance forms another part of its commercial proposition. Town states that businesses retain ownership of the organisational context developed through their assistants and that customer-connected information is not used to train models by default.</p> <p>The company also says it maintains SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and publishes a data processing agreement. These safeguards address important enterprise requirements, although organisations must independently assess access permissions, confidentiality and information-sharing controls before deploying interconnected assistants.</p> <p>Town offers several subscription tiers covering different usage requirements. Its free plan provides 30 assistant chat messages monthly, alongside basic integrations and a weekly briefing.</p> See also Christopher Aleo and Simona Jakstaite support HIV research at amfAR London 2026 <p>The Starter subscription costs $15 monthly, billed monthly, and includes automated inbox assistance, scheduling functions, daily briefings and limited custom routines.</p> <p>Its Pro subscription costs $49 per user monthly when billed annually, offering 5,000 monthly credits, unlimited custom routines and assistant-to-assistant collaboration.</p> <p>Power costs $99 per user monthly on annual billing and provides 12,000 credits, while Power Plus costs $199 and includes 40,000 credits, expanded research capabilities and additional support.</p> <p>Higher subscriptions permit usage beyond included allowances at specified per-credit rates. Town also offers team subscriptions with shared credits, administrative controls and collaborative workflows.</p> <p>Individual subscribers can connect assistants through communication services including Slack, WhatsApp and Telegram, alongside email and calendar integrations.</p> <p>The company's pricing documentation states that customers can set spending limits for additional usage, while enterprise arrangements provide negotiated rates based on organisational requirements and committed volumes.</p> <h2></h2>