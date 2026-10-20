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Town Secures $108 Million Funding At Billion-Dollar Valuation Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-20 04:11:16

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Town, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup developing workplace assistants, has raised $108 million in Series B financing, securing a $1 billion valuation just four months after its public launch.

The funding round, announced on October 19, was co-led by Forerunner Ventures and Menlo Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and First Round Capital. Other participants included Better Tomorrow Ventures, Precedent. vc, Scribble Ventures, Serena Ventures and Sparked Ventures.

The investment supports Town's expansion from individual AI assistants into a collaborative platform designed to coordinate work across businesses. Its central product, called a Townie, connects with an employee's email, calendar, documents and workplace communication systems to understand professional relationships, ongoing projects and individual writing preferences.

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The Arabian Post

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