Town Secures $108 Million Funding At Billion-Dollar Valuation Arabian Post
The funding round, announced on October 19, was co-led by Forerunner Ventures and Menlo Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and First Round Capital. Other participants included Better Tomorrow Ventures, Precedent. vc, Scribble Ventures, Serena Ventures and Sparked Ventures.
The investment supports Town's expansion from individual AI assistants into a collaborative platform designed to coordinate work across businesses. Its central product, called a Townie, connects with an employee's email, calendar, documents and workplace communication systems to understand professional relationships, ongoing projects and individual writing preferences.
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