Toray Develops Polyester-Nylon Fiber With '93 Percent Recycled Material'

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Toray Industries has developed a new polyester-nylon composite fiber containing“at least 93 percent recycled material” by mass, overcoming some of the technical difficulties involved in combining recycled polymers while maintaining consistent material quality.

The Japanese materials company says both the polyester and nylon components of the new fiber incorporate recycled raw materials.

The 93 percent figure applies to the total weight of the newly developed raw yarn and not to finished fabrics or garments, whose recycled content will vary depending on their composition.

Composite fibers are commonly used to give textiles particular textures, visual characteristics and functional properties. However, combining different polymers makes it more difficult to incorporate large proportions of recycled materials without affecting quality.

Toray says it addressed that problem using its expertise in polymer design and composite spinning, including technologies developed through its &+ recycled fiber brand.

The company will now work to verify the technology's suitability for mass production while continuing research aimed at increasing the proportion of recycled material used in composite fibers.

Toray is also turning the technology into a commercial textile called Artirosa CX, aimed particularly at higher-end clothing applications.

The material combines the new polyester-nylon fiber with weaving, knitting, dyeing and finishing techniques developed in Japan's textile-producing regions.

According to Toray, Artirosa CX has a dense, finely textured surface and a crisp feel, while different fabric designs and finishing processes can add properties including waterproofing, durable water repellency and wind resistance.

The company says the material does not intentionally use substances classified as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in its water-repellent agents.

Toray says the development reflects growing demand from the fashion industry for recycled materials without sacrificing the appearance, drape, texture and durability expected from premium textiles.

Rather than giving the fabric the more obviously technical appearance associated with some functional materials, Toray says Artirosa CX is designed to offer a cleaner and more sophisticated appearance suitable for urban clothing.

The company plans to market the material for men's and women's outerwear, urban outdoor clothing and premium casual wear. It also plans to develop variants incorporating nylon blends, natural fibers and different post-processing techniques.

Artirosa CX is scheduled to launch for the fall/winter 2027 season.

Toray is targeting initial-year sales of 200,000 meters of the fabric across outerwear, outdoor clothing, premium casual wear and other applications.