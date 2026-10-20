ABB Robotics Launches IRB 1700 Robots For Precision Manufacturing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics is expanding its industrial robot portfolio with two new compact, high-performance robots, the IRB 1700 and IRB 1700ID, delivering up to 20 percent shorter cycle times than comparable robots on the market.

Craig McDonnell, managing director, business line industries, ABB Robotics, says:“Precision manufacturing across sectors from electronics, automotive, to general industries is facing the pressure to produce more, while maintaining quality and reducing operating costs.

“The IRB 1700 family addresses these challenges with a new level of speed, accuracy, reliability and energy efficiency. It gives manufacturers and system integrators a flexible platform for high-performance automation.”

Offering payloads from 6 kg to 12 kg across five variants and powered by OmniCore controllers, the new robots help manufacturers increase productivity, with up to 20 percent shorter cycle times, and improve uptime and reduce operating costs, with up to 15 percent lower power consumption and service intervals of up to 20,000 hours between oil changes.

Precise path repeatability of down to 0.03 mm and joint speeds of up to 700 degrees per second make the new robots ideal for high-speed precision tasks such as material handling, arc welding, deburring, sanding, and machine tending.

The high-performance robots are also suited to new electronics applications such as AI server rack assembly, meeting the surging demand for AI servers and computing.

The new robot offers a footprint 50 percent smaller than its predecessor, and for even greater packaging efficiency, the IRB 1700ID model features ABB Robotics' Integrated Dressing (ID) design, routing cables and hoses inside the robot arm, simplifying installation across industrial applications.

The IRB 1700 family extends ABB Robotics' comprehensive mechatronics portfolio and ABB Robotics' development of more autonomous and versatile robotics (AVR), with access to an expanding portfolio of programming and AI-powered software, including RobotStudio, AI Robot Trainer, OmniCore EyeMotion and automatic collision-free path planning.

The IRB 1700 and IRB 1700ID made their public debut at the recent China International Industry Fair (CIIF), Shanghai, with a demonstration featuring a fully functional arc welding and sanding application.