Agility Robotics Selects Nyobolt Battery Technology For Digit 5 Humanoid Robot

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agility Robotics, a humanoid robotics and physical AI company, has announced that Nyobolt, a pioneer of high-power, ultra-fast charging solutions, is the technology provider to Agility.

The technology powers one of Digit 5's most significant upgrades: a fast recharge battery system that enables Digit to work more than 20 hours in a 24-hour day.

Agility recently unveiled Digit 5 as its first humanoid robot designed for cooperatively safe work at scale, allowing it to work in close proximity to people.

As part of its upgrades, Digit 5 will feature a new battery system that delivers 90-minutes of runtime and charges in just 9 minutes, achieving a 10:1 run-to-charge ratio, up from Digit 4's 2:1 ratio.

This rapid charge capability is designed to keep Digit working, enabling more than two shifts in a single day and helping customers get more from each robot.

Daniel Diez, chief business officer of Agility Robotics, says:“For our customers, Digit's uptime is the business case. Digit 5 will deliver more than 20 hours of productive work in a 24-hour day, more than two full shifts.

“That's the kind of gain that materially improves the value customers get from Digit and the economics of deploying a humanoid robot fleet. Nyobolt's ultra-fast charging technology gets us there, and it's one of the pieces that makes Digit 5 ready for full-scale operation.”

Nyobolt's unique high-power battery technology is built for demanding industrial conditions, combining fast charging, exceptional cycle life, and reduced system weight.

By removing the power bottleneck that has historically constrained autonomous robot fleet economics, the system addresses a key constraint on robot utilization: downtime.

The result is a compelling potential advantage for Digit 5 customers, who can target longer operating windows, more productive shifts and more demanding task sequences.

Combined with Agility's experience deploying humanoid robots in real commercial environments, this battery performance is designed to strengthen Digit's value proposition for warehouse, distribution and manufacturing operations.

Sai Shivareddy, co-founder and CEO at Nyobolt, says:“Nyobolt's technology was chosen because Digit 5 will need more power from a smaller, lighter pack, in environments where reliability isn't optional.

“Agility set an exceptionally high bar for what a battery has to withstand in live warehouse and manufacturing environments, and this partnership shows what's possible when ultra-fast charging is engineered for the toughest conditions in physical AI.”

Early access to Digit 5 equipped with Nyobolt's battery technology is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, with increasing availability over the following six to nine months for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution operators.

Agility is preparing to become a public company through its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI.

The business combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, after which the combined company will operate as Agility Robotics and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“AGLT”.