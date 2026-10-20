AfD Hit by Massive Hack: 421,179 Emails Allegedly Leaked
(MENAFN) A sweeping cyberattack has reportedly struck Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), with hackers claiming to have leaked hundreds of thousands of the party’s emails, local media reported Tuesday.
The party said data was allegedly stolen from its email accounts during the attack. It described the breach to a German daily:
“In September 2026, a hacker attack occurred at a hosting service provider used by our party, during which portions of a few email accounts—most of which had not been used for years—were apparently copied unlawfully,” the party told a German daily.
The party’s current federal association email accounts were reportedly unaffected.
Unidentified individuals claim to have posted roughly 421,179 party emails online, though the authenticity of the material remains unverified. They say the data came from 10 email accounts, among them one registered to former party leader Alexander Gauland. Another was formerly used by the party as a contact address for its federal headquarters.
The AfD said the intrusion was detected and halted quickly, and that all affected users were notified.
“The online publication – presumably of a portion of this data – that has now taken place is currently being examined,” the party said.
The party said data was allegedly stolen from its email accounts during the attack. It described the breach to a German daily:
“In September 2026, a hacker attack occurred at a hosting service provider used by our party, during which portions of a few email accounts—most of which had not been used for years—were apparently copied unlawfully,” the party told a German daily.
The party’s current federal association email accounts were reportedly unaffected.
Unidentified individuals claim to have posted roughly 421,179 party emails online, though the authenticity of the material remains unverified. They say the data came from 10 email accounts, among them one registered to former party leader Alexander Gauland. Another was formerly used by the party as a contact address for its federal headquarters.
The AfD said the intrusion was detected and halted quickly, and that all affected users were notified.
“The online publication – presumably of a portion of this data – that has now taken place is currently being examined,” the party said.
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