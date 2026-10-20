Zelenskyy Raises Missile Defense, Satellite Services With Rubio
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss additional air defense supplies, advance warnings of ballistic missile attacks and the restoration of Starlink and Starshield services.
In a statement published on Telegram, Zelenskyy described the exchange as "a substantive conversation."
"The first issue was interceptors against ballistic missiles, which are needed to protect lives. The second was early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. The third was the situation surrounding Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored," he said.
The Ukrainian leader stressed the need for interceptors capable of countering ballistic missiles and for early-warning systems that could help authorities prepare for incoming Russian attacks and protect civilians.
The two officials also discussed the status of Starlink and Starshield, satellite-based services that Zelenskyy said needed to be restored. Their availability was among the key issues raised during the call.
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Rubio for his readiness to assist and for what he characterized as a clear position on the matters discussed.
The conversation came as diplomatic initiatives continue in an effort to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end. Zelenskyy said the two agreed to speak again soon to share further updates.
In a statement published on Telegram, Zelenskyy described the exchange as "a substantive conversation."
"The first issue was interceptors against ballistic missiles, which are needed to protect lives. The second was early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. The third was the situation surrounding Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored," he said.
The Ukrainian leader stressed the need for interceptors capable of countering ballistic missiles and for early-warning systems that could help authorities prepare for incoming Russian attacks and protect civilians.
The two officials also discussed the status of Starlink and Starshield, satellite-based services that Zelenskyy said needed to be restored. Their availability was among the key issues raised during the call.
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Rubio for his readiness to assist and for what he characterized as a clear position on the matters discussed.
The conversation came as diplomatic initiatives continue in an effort to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end. Zelenskyy said the two agreed to speak again soon to share further updates.
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