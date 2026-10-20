Afghanistan, Indonesia Seek To Expand Trade, Investment Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Indonesia have discussed expanding trade and investment ties, including establishing a joint working committee between their chambers of commerce.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said the meeting was held in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, under the chairmanship of Habibullah Omar, the chamber's deputy for social and cultural affairs.

According to the statement, Omar said Afghanistan offered significant investment opportunities in mining, agriculture, electricity and energy, industry and other productive sectors.

He said Indonesian traders and investors could contribute to Afghanistan's economic growth through joint ventures.

He also called for more joint trade exhibitions, joint economic programmes, the establishment of a joint working committee between the two countries' chambers of commerce, and a visit by an Indonesian trade delegation to Afghanistan to explore investment opportunities.

Omar also stressed the need to facilitate travel for businesspeople, particularly by simplifying and speeding up visa issuance procedures.

Representatives of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the proposals and expressed interest in expanding trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, facilitating visits by trade delegations and organising joint programmes.

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